India called on to take holistic approach to the environment at G20

(L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi smile during a photo session at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Tokyo, Japan. India assumes the rotating presidency of the G20 in December. File photo from Japan Pool/EPA-EFE.

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Indian government should focus on getting capital flows to support climate initiatives in developing countries during its presidency at the G20, energy and financial analysts said. India is preparing to take over for Indonesia as the president of the Group of 20, a forum of the European Union and 19 countries. Speaking Thursday, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said India will take control from a position of strength. Advertisement

"India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise darker horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy, even during these difficult times," she was quoted by The New India Express as saying.

Vibhuti Garg and Purva Jain from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysts commented Thursday in The Economic Times in Delhi that India should emphasize finance and capital flows for so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) platforms.

ESGs, while nothing new, have become somewhat synonymous with the move to add more renewables to the global energy sector.

More financing is necessary to achieve those aims, the analysts note. Developed economies such as Japan, the United States and Germany have expanded their climate finance commitments.

"But there is a long way to go, and developed economies could set the right example," they wrote. "Emerging economies, except for China, will need about $2 trillion by 2030 to meet their climate commitments."

India has already announced ambitious climate goals of its own. The nation, among the fastest-growing economies, set a target of using renewable energy for 40% of its installed electricity capacity by 2030.

It also aims to install 450 gigawatts of renewable energy across its entire economy. The government said it's already achieved 100 GW of that, making it one of the more climate-ambitious members of the G20, The Hindustan Times reported.

India assumes the one-year, rotating presidency of the G20 on Dec. 1.