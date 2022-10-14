NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan

1/3

The 30-NATO nations with Finland and Sweden completed their two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday amid rising tensions in Europe due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Photo courtesy of NATO/ Website

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued and intensifying attacks targeting civilians have prompted NATO nations gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to pledge much-needed air defense systems to Kyiv and commit to creating an air defense shield over the European continent. The meeting of defense ministers from the 30-NATO nations as well as from Finland and Sweden came as Russia continued its days of attacks on civilian targets and critical infrastructure. Advertisement

In response, a handful of countries pledged air defense systems during the two-day meeting.

On Thursday, Spain said it will deliver four medium-range Hawk launchers to Ukraine.

Britain on Wednesday said it will donate AMRAAM rockets to be used by U.S. systems, as well as hundreds of drones and 18 howitzer artillery guns to support the 64 it has already delivered to the besieged European nation.

Advertisement

Canada also pledged a $34 million package of winter clothing, howitzer artillery rounds and specialized drone cameras while France and the Netherlands separately said they will provide Ukraine with air defense systems.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the assistance package "comprehensive" as it covered lethal weapons, clothing, drones and drone jammers, the latter of which can be used to render unmanned aerials flown by the Kremlin in the battlefield ineffective.

In the long term, NATO will also be working with Ukraine to transition it from Soviet-era to modern military equipment, he said.

"NATO is not party to the conflict. But we will continue to support Ukraine, for as long as it takes," he said during a press conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly and increasingly called on ally nations to donate air defense systems.

On Thursday, Zelensky made his appeal before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

In his speech, he thanked Germany for its recent delivery of the first IRIS-T system, but said it wasn't enough.

"It will not cover our sky completely," he said. "It will not protect us from those 130 strikes that happened two days ago and continue these days. This will not protect us completely."

Advertisement

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters during a press conference following the close of the NATO meeting that some of the systems already pledged could take weeks to months to even years before they enter the theater.

He also said that due to the conflict NATO nations are encouraged to spend above the 2% gross domestic product target on defense "because we're going to have to invest more in expanding industrial bases" and to replace stockpiles of weaponry that have been provided to Ukraine.

Due to the deteriorating situation in Europe caused by the war, 14 NATO allies along with Finland on Thursday signed onto a Germany-spearheaded plan to develop the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Through the acquisition of air defense equipment and missiles from European nations, the plan aims to create a European air and missile defense system for NATO nations on the continent, of which Ukraine is not one of them, though it is seeking membership along with Finland and Sweden.

"This commitment is even more crucial today, as we witness the ruthless and indiscriminate missile attacks by Russia in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure," NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The new assets, fully interoperable and seamlessly integrated within the NATO air and missile defense, would significantly enhance our ability to defend the alliance from all air and missile threats."

Netherlands' Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the initiative will include short-, medium- and long-range ballistic missiles.

"With this step, Europe is taking more responsibly for its own security," she said in a statement.