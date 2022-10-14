Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 1:31 AM

NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan

By Darryl Coote
1/3
The 30-NATO nations with Finland and Sweden completed their two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday amid rising tensions in Europe due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Photo courtesy of NATO/<a href="https://www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pictures/images_mfu/2022/10/13d-mod-portrait/221013d-004.jpg">Website</a>
The 30-NATO nations with Finland and Sweden completed their two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday amid rising tensions in Europe due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Photo courtesy of NATO/Website

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued and intensifying attacks targeting civilians have prompted NATO nations gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to pledge much-needed air defense systems to Kyiv and commit to creating an air defense shield over the European continent.

The meeting of defense ministers from the 30-NATO nations as well as from Finland and Sweden came as Russia continued its days of attacks on civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

In response, a handful of countries pledged air defense systems during the two-day meeting.

On Thursday, Spain said it will deliver four medium-range Hawk launchers to Ukraine.

RELATED Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms

Britain on Wednesday said it will donate AMRAAM rockets to be used by U.S. systems, as well as hundreds of drones and 18 howitzer artillery guns to support the 64 it has already delivered to the besieged European nation.

Advertisement

Canada also pledged a $34 million package of winter clothing, howitzer artillery rounds and specialized drone cameras while France and the Netherlands separately said they will provide Ukraine with air defense systems.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the assistance package "comprehensive" as it covered lethal weapons, clothing, drones and drone jammers, the latter of which can be used to render unmanned aerials flown by the Kremlin in the battlefield ineffective.

RELATED Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine

In the long term, NATO will also be working with Ukraine to transition it from Soviet-era to modern military equipment, he said.

"NATO is not party to the conflict. But we will continue to support Ukraine, for as long as it takes," he said during a press conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly and increasingly called on ally nations to donate air defense systems.

RELATED U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions

On Thursday, Zelensky made his appeal before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

In his speech, he thanked Germany for its recent delivery of the first IRIS-T system, but said it wasn't enough.

"It will not cover our sky completely," he said. "It will not protect us from those 130 strikes that happened two days ago and continue these days. This will not protect us completely."

Advertisement

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters during a press conference following the close of the NATO meeting that some of the systems already pledged could take weeks to months to even years before they enter the theater.

He also said that due to the conflict NATO nations are encouraged to spend above the 2% gross domestic product target on defense "because we're going to have to invest more in expanding industrial bases" and to replace stockpiles of weaponry that have been provided to Ukraine.

Due to the deteriorating situation in Europe caused by the war, 14 NATO allies along with Finland on Thursday signed onto a Germany-spearheaded plan to develop the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Through the acquisition of air defense equipment and missiles from European nations, the plan aims to create a European air and missile defense system for NATO nations on the continent, of which Ukraine is not one of them, though it is seeking membership along with Finland and Sweden.

"This commitment is even more crucial today, as we witness the ruthless and indiscriminate missile attacks by Russia in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure," NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The new assets, fully interoperable and seamlessly integrated within the NATO air and missile defense, would significantly enhance our ability to defend the alliance from all air and missile threats."

Netherlands' Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the initiative will include short-, medium- and long-range ballistic missiles.

"With this step, Europe is taking more responsibly for its own security," she said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but chancellor says "lets see"
World News // 10 hours ago
British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but chancellor says "lets see"
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The British government is denying media reports that it is in talks on a policy U-turn on cutting corporate tax rates in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.
Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
World News // 12 hours ago
Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rare collection of eight blue diamonds will be auctioned off by Sotheby's in 2022 and 2023. The collection is valued at $70 million.
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
World News // 12 hours ago
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia on Thursday pushed back against criticism from President Joe Biden and U.S. legislative leaders over OPEC's decisions to cut oil production, which will likely lead to an increase in oil and gasoline prices j
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
World News // 16 hours ago
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India has been ordered to stop all manufacturing activities on Wednesday at a plant that produced four cough syrups connected with the death of 66 children in the Gambia.
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and other locations of Ukraine Thursday morning as Russia continued its intensified attacks across Ukraine.
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two long-range cruise missiles that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday, calling the test a "clear warning to the enemies."
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
World News // 23 hours ago
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Several democratic nations announced additional weaponry and advanced air defense systems to arm Ukraine as NATO begins its two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss military support for the European nation.
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic but strong rebuke of Russia's war, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelming voted Wednesday to reject the Kremlin's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
World News // 1 day ago
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the country's Ebola outbreak from spreading to other nations.
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
World News // 1 day ago
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that her government does not plan to cut public spending despite offering one of the biggest tax cuts in more than 40 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement