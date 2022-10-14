Trending
Oct. 14, 2022 / 7:05 AM

Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region

By Clyde Hughes
A Russian serviceman and a dog standing guard near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnieper River in Kakhovka, near Kherson, Ukraine, on May 20. Russian-installed officials called for the evacuation of the region on Friday. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Moscow-appointed leader of the occupied Kherson region has asked Russia for help evacuating the area in a sign its southern Ukrainian location may become the new battleground.

Vladimir Saldo, who served as Kherson mayor from 2002 to 2012, was installed in April by the Russian forces as head of the wider region. He called on the Kremlin's assistance in moving civilians.

"I want to ask you [the Russian leadership] for help in organizing such work," said Saldo, who is charged with treason in Urkaine, according to The Guardian. "We, residents of the Kherson region, certainly know that Russia does not abandon its own, and Russia always lends a shoulder where it is difficult."

Moscow has occupied Kherson since early in the war and it became one of the four regions Russian President Vladimir Putin declared annexed into Russia.

During its counter-offensive, Kyiv forces broke through Moscow's front line in the Kherson region and have slowly marched to the city of Kherson in some of the heaviest fighting since Russia's invasion started in February.

Ukraine has regained 756 villages in the Kherson region, which had been previously controlled by the Russian military. Its counter-offensive throughout the country has allowed Ukraine to retain more than 600 towns and villages across the country.

At least 30 people were killed on Sept. 30 in a missile strike on a convoy of vehicles leaving Zaporizhzhia as Russian forces have intensified their attacks on civilians and public infrastructures this week.

The British Defense Ministry said Friday that it appears that Russia had made successful advances in eastern Ukraine this week

"In the last three days, pro-Russian forces have made tactical advances towards the center of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast," the ministry said on Twitter. "Elements of 2nd Army Corps, the pro-Russia militia of the Luhansk region, likely advanced into the villages of Opytine and Ivangrad to the south of the town.

"There have been few, if any, other settlements seized by regular Russian or separatist forces since early July. Russia likely views seizing Bakhmut as a preliminary to advancing on the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk urban area which is the most significant population center of Donetsk Oblast held by Ukraine."

