Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Sotheby's will be auctioning off a set of eight rare blue diamonds valued at over $70 million at their Magnificent Jewels Auction in New York, Hong Kong and Geneva in 2022 and 2023. The diamond collection from De Beers is among the most valuable ever to be offered up for auction.
The diamonds were purchased in 2020 by De Beers and Diacore from the Cullinan mine in South Africa, the same mine that was the source of a 15.10-karat Fancy Vivid Blue diamond that sold for $57.5 million in April.