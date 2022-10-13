Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine

1/5

Ukrainian security men and emergency service personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. On Wednesday, Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and elsewhere. Photo by Ukrainian Police /UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and other locations in Ukraine Thursday morning as Russia continued its intensified attacks. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the strikes happened overnight. Kyiv regional military official Okeksiy Kuleba said it was too early to tell if there were any casualties in the attack. Advertisement

Ukraine's state emergency services said it was conducting search and rescue efforts after Russian missiles hit a five-story residential building in Mykolaiv. Officials said the top two floors of the structure were "completely destroyed" by the attack.

Authorities said they believe at least seven people were trapped in the rubble after a 12-year-old boy was rescued from the damaged building.

RELATED Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting

The British Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Russian forces in southern Ukraine appear to be consolidating a new front line west of Mylove after retreating about 12 miles north of Kherson.

"Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean the Inhulets River no longer protects Russia's flank," the ministry said on Twitter. "Most of the Russian troops on this front line remain understrength VDV (airborne) units.

Advertisement

"In recent days, the Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparation for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson. It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself."

The new fighting comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey could make a pitch to play the role of mediator and peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky had said previously that Ukraine would not be interested in peace talks until Moscow removes troops from Ukraine.

"Many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, there are various reports in the press that the Turkish side puts forward specific considerations on this matter," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Putin said, according to CNBC.

"I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch upon this topic in during this Astana contact, so a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us."