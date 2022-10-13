Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 7:40 AM

Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Ukrainian security men and emergency service personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. On Wednesday, Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and elsewhere. Photo by Ukrainian Police /UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/467f66c86be852aab9d5c3cb6bdb0385/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ukrainian security men and emergency service personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. On Wednesday, Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and elsewhere. Photo by Ukrainian Police /UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and other locations in Ukraine Thursday morning as Russia continued its intensified attacks.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the strikes happened overnight. Kyiv regional military official Okeksiy Kuleba said it was too early to tell if there were any casualties in the attack.

Advertisement

Ukraine's state emergency services said it was conducting search and rescue efforts after Russian missiles hit a five-story residential building in Mykolaiv. Officials said the top two floors of the structure were "completely destroyed" by the attack.

Authorities said they believe at least seven people were trapped in the rubble after a 12-year-old boy was rescued from the damaged building.

RELATED Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting

The British Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Russian forces in southern Ukraine appear to be consolidating a new front line west of Mylove after retreating about 12 miles north of Kherson.

"Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean the Inhulets River no longer protects Russia's flank," the ministry said on Twitter. "Most of the Russian troops on this front line remain understrength VDV (airborne) units.

Advertisement

"In recent days, the Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparation for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson. It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself."

RELATED U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions

The new fighting comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey could make a pitch to play the role of mediator and peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky had said previously that Ukraine would not be interested in peace talks until Moscow removes troops from Ukraine.

"Many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, there are various reports in the press that the Turkish side puts forward specific considerations on this matter," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Putin said, according to CNBC.

RELATED U.S. rethinks Saudi ties after OPEC+ adjustments

"I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch upon this topic in during this Astana contact, so a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us."

Latest Headlines

India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
World News // 27 minutes ago
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India has been ordered to stop all manufacturing activities on Wednesday at a plant that produced four cough syrups connected with the death of 66 children in the Gambia.
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two long-range cruise missiles that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday, calling the test a "clear warning to the enemies."
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
World News // 6 hours ago
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Several democratic nations announced additional weaponry and advanced air defense systems to arm Ukraine as NATO begins its two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss military support for the European nation.
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic but strong rebuke of Russia's war, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelming voted Wednesday to reject the Kremlin's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
World News // 15 hours ago
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the country's Ebola outbreak from spreading to other nations.
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
World News // 19 hours ago
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that her government does not plan to cut public spending despite offering one of the biggest tax cuts in more than 40 years.
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
World News // 1 day ago
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Wednesday in a statement.
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
World News // 23 hours ago
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A section of the Druzhba pipeline delivering Russian oil to Germany leaked late Tuesday, Polish authorities said.
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
World News // 23 hours ago
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Intelligence authorities in Moscow have announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Saturday's bridge bombing that killed three people while knocking out a critical supply line between Russia and Crimea.
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
World News // 1 day ago
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- More than 500 pilot whales have died in the past week after beaching themselves twice along the shore of Chatham Island, a remote cay off the New Zealand coast, according to authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement