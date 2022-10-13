Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 8:41 AM

India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The embattled Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India have been ordered to stop all manufacturing activities on Wednesday at a plant that produced four cough syrups connected with the death of 66 children in the Gambia.

India's Central Drug Standard Control Organization and the Haryana Food and Drug Administration announced the order in a joint statement as a committee was established to look into the production problems at the plant.

Advertisement

"In view of the seriousness of the contraventions observed during the investigation and its potential risk to the quality, safety and efficacy of the drugs being produced, all the manufacturing activities of the firm are being stopped with immediate effect," the two organizations said, according to the Deccan Herald.

The order comes on the heels of the World Health Organization issuing a warning last week against four cold and cough syrups. The organization released the alert for Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup, all made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in Haryana, India.

Advertisement

The WHO said laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

For now, all drug production at the Sonepat unit of Maiden Pharmaceuticals has been stopped. Haryana officials have issued a show-cause notice to the company to explain "many contraventions" discovered during a probe by central and state drugs regulators.

RELATED Family Dollar issues recall notice for Colgate products

RELATED Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after cancer-causing chemical found

Read More

Rivian voluntarily recalls 13,000 electric vehicles

Latest Headlines

Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and other locations of Ukraine Thursday morning as Russia continued its intensified attacks across Ukraine.
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two long-range cruise missiles that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday, calling the test a "clear warning to the enemies."
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
World News // 6 hours ago
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Several democratic nations announced additional weaponry and advanced air defense systems to arm Ukraine as NATO begins its two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss military support for the European nation.
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic but strong rebuke of Russia's war, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelming voted Wednesday to reject the Kremlin's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
World News // 15 hours ago
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the country's Ebola outbreak from spreading to other nations.
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
World News // 19 hours ago
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that her government does not plan to cut public spending despite offering one of the biggest tax cuts in more than 40 years.
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
World News // 1 day ago
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Wednesday in a statement.
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
World News // 22 hours ago
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A section of the Druzhba pipeline delivering Russian oil to Germany leaked late Tuesday, Polish authorities said.
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
World News // 23 hours ago
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Intelligence authorities in Moscow have announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Saturday's bridge bombing that killed three people while knocking out a critical supply line between Russia and Crimea.
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
World News // 1 day ago
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- More than 500 pilot whales have died in the past week after beaching themselves twice along the shore of Chatham Island, a remote cay off the New Zealand coast, according to authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement