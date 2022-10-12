Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 5:30 PM

World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda

By Matt Bernardini
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the spread of Ebola to other nations. Photo by World Health Organization/Twitter
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the spread of Ebola to other nations. Photo by World Health Organization/Twitter

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the country's Ebola outbreak from spreading to other nations.

Health authorities in Uganda have identified 74 confirmed and probable cases of Ebola. At least 39 people have died and 14 others have recovered from the disease.

Advertisement

"Our primary focus now is to support the government Uganda now to rapidly control and contain this outbreak, to stop it from spreading to neighboring districts and neighboring countries," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a global health update in Geneva, according to CNBC.

The East African nation declared an Ebola outbreak in late September after a person from a village in the central part of the country tested positive for the virus.

RELATED Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak

According to experts, Ebolavirus does not spread through airborne transmission. People catch the disease through direct contact with body fluids of a person who has fallen ill or died from the virus. It can also spread through contact with contaminated materials and infected animals.

Ebola is not contagious until symptoms appear, which can take 2 to 21 days. On average, it takes about 8 to 10 days for symptoms to show up.

Advertisement

Ebola symptoms include unexplained hemorrhaging, bleeding or bruising as well as fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pain, weakness and fatigue, sore throat, loss of appetite, stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While there are currently no Ebola cases in the United States, the CDC has issued a Level 2 alert, which stipulates enhanced precautions, for travel to Uganda.

"Travelers should avoid contact with sick people and avoid contact with blood or body fluids from all people," the CDC said.

Latest Headlines

Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
World News // 3 hours ago
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that her government does not plan to cut public spending despite offering one of the biggest tax cuts in more than 40 years.
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
World News // 11 hours ago
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Wednesday in a statement.
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
World News // 7 hours ago
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A section of the Druzhba pipeline delivering Russian oil to Germany leaked late Tuesday, Polish authorities said.
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
World News // 8 hours ago
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Intelligence authorities in Moscow have announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Saturday's bridge bombing that killed three people while knocking out a critical supply line between Russia and Crimea.
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
World News // 9 hours ago
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- More than 500 pilot whales have died in the past week after beaching themselves twice along the shore of Chatham Island, a remote cay off the New Zealand coast, according to authorities.
British pound falls amid confusion over end date for bond-buying plan
World News // 10 hours ago
British pound falls amid confusion over end date for bond-buying plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Confusing messages in a matter of hours left investors guessing if the Bank of England will continue buying bonds to stabilize their prices easing challenges faced by many pension funds.
Myanmar court conviction raises Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
World News // 11 hours ago
Myanmar court conviction raises Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court sentenced deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional three years in prison for corruption on Wednesday, adding to her previous convictions and extending her total
NATO head calls on members to increase arms supplies to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
NATO head calls on members to increase arms supplies to Ukraine
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on member nations to increase arms supplies, including advanced air defense systems, to Ukraine.
Israel, Lebanon reach deal to share territory in Mediterranean
World News // 1 day ago
Israel, Lebanon reach deal to share territory in Mediterranean
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Israel and Lebanon have reached a "historic agreement" that would allow the longtime adversaries to redraw their maritime border and increase sharing of natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
World News // 1 day ago
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday, as the Kremlin continues to attack one of the four regions it has declared annexed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement