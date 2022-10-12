Trending
Oct. 12, 2022 / 12:21 AM

NATO head calls on members to increase arms supplies to Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called on member states to increase their commitments of lethal supplies to Ukraine. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d4265112603a2939e79c6c6e0bfd2ca8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A day before the defense ministers of NATO nations are to meet for discussions on their continued support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia, the military alliance's head called on them to increase arms supplies, including advanced air defense systems.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to reporters Tuesday as Russia continued its barrage of attacks across Ukraine that began a day earlier and ahead of the pact's two-day ministerial meeting in Brussels that begins Wednesday.

The ministers are expected to "step up" their support for Ukraine during the meeting so its forces "can continue to defend themselves, and liberate territory from Russian occupation," Stoltenberg said.

He described the attacks on civilian targets over the last two days as evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "failing in Ukraine" and that NATO's support of Kyiv is "playing a key role" in the battle.

"What we saw yesterday is actually a sign of weakness," he said. "Russia is actually losing the battlefield."

The Kremlin has responded to its relinquishing of territory to advancing Ukrainian forces with indiscriminate attacks on cities, civilians and critical infrastructure, which reflects the lack of options before Putin, he said.

"They are losing ground, they have lost the momentum and then they had to revert to missile strikes and airstrikes in a way we saw yesterday and actually also today," he said.

Stoltenberg welcomed recent commitments from Germany and the United States to send Ukraine further advanced air defense systems, but the European nation requires more, he said.

"These air defense systems are making a difference because many of the incoming missiles [on Monday and Tuesday] were actually shot down by the Ukrainian air defense systems provided by NATO allies," he said, adding more systems are needed since some missiles were not intercepted.

Stoltenberg also announced during the press conference that Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, will be joining the NATO members on Wednesday to discuss exactly what his forces need and how the defensive military alliance can ensure the delivery of systems as soon as possible.

Ukraine also requires more than just advanced air defense systems, Stoltenberg said, as he listed lethal weapons from artillery to armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons as well as non-lethal support, such as fuel, winter clothing and communications systems.

"They need almost everything and allies are providing unprecedented support because they understand that we have a moral, political and security interest in ensuring that Ukraine wins the war against President Putin," he said.

During the meeting, the members will also discuss increasing NATO munitions and equipment stockpiles as well as boosting their military industry manufacturing capabilities in the face of a potentially protracted conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting comes after NATO held its two-day summit in Madrid in June, during which the ministers agreed on a new Strategic Concept that represented a fundamental shift in its defense as it saw the number of NATO battlegroups in the east of the alliance doubled and an increase in the number of high-readiness forces.

They also agreed to describe Russia as posing "the most significant and direct threat" to the alliance's security.

"Our message is clear," Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday. "NATO stands with Ukraine. For as long as it takes."

