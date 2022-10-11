Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia

Russian early Tuesday renewed attacks on the besieged city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday, as the Kremlin continues to attack one of the four regions it has declared annexed. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said Russia launched 12 missiles early Tuesday, hitting public facilities and killing at least one person. Advertisement

Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of Zaporizhzhia oblast, said on Telegram that the person was killed when two rockets hit a car dealership in the city.

Rockets also hit a school, he said.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the civilians of Zaporizhzhia," he said.

Emine Dzheppar, first deputy minister of foreign affairs, added via Twitter that 15 explosions were registered in the city.

"Their targets were an educational institution, a medical institution and residential buildings," she said.

Officials said rescuers put out a fire that erupted as a result of the assault and which grew to a size of more than 1,000 square feet.

The early Tuesday attack came a day after Russia conducted a wave of attacks across Ukraine, hitting civilian populated centers, including its capital, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service revised up the death toll from Monday's attack from 14 dead to 19 with another 105 people injured. Anatolli Kurtieve, the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, said early Tuesday that its death toll from the attack had increased from two to five after three bodies were discovered under rubble.

Advertisement

"Racists understand that they are powerless on the battlefield, so they attack sleeping cities, destroy our homes and take the lives of civilians," Kurtieve said following Tuesday's attack. "We are dealing with terrorists who must be convicted and severely punished for their atrocities.

"Russia is a terrorist country."

Russia also targeted the city overnight Sunday, killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens more.

Homes were destroyed and buildings were damaged, officials said.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four regions that Moscow has attempted to illegally annex from Ukraine, citing the results of referendum conducted in September, which democratic nations have disregarded as shams.