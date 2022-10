Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob remotely addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on September 25, 2021. He called for new elections. File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A little more than a year after being named Malaysia's prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for early elections and dissolved parliament in the face of endless in-fighting within his ruling coalition. Ismail Sabri said on Monday that the election will be held within 60 days and he will announce the exact date soon. Malaysians were not expected to vote again until September 2023, but the prime minister struggled to hold his current coalition together since taking office. Advertisement

Malaysia has been in political turmoil since the United Malays National Organization, which had ruled for more than 60 years, fell in 2018 in the middle of the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. That scandal saw its court sentence former Prime Minister Najib Razak to prison.

Ismail Sabri, a member of the UMNO, had served as defense minister and deputy prime minister before he was appointed to run the government by King Al-Sultan Abdullah. He said a public vote would help create a "strong, stable and respected" government.

Mahathir Mohamad, 97, Malaysia's former prime minister and longest-serving legislator, said he plans to defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election. He said he would be open to working with parties that are opposed to the UMNO.

Mahathir said on Tuesday that his coalition of Malay parties will contest 120 of the 222 seats on the ballot.