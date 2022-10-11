Trending
Oct. 11, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Altaf Shah, Kashmir separatist jailed by Indian authorities, dies after cancer battle

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Kashmiri separatist Altaf Shah, who had been jailed by Indian authorities, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, authorities said on Tuesday.

Called a freedom fighter by his supporters, Shah, 66, had been ordered moved to the hospital by the Delhi High Court after he was diagnosed with renal cancer.

He had been in jail since July 25, 2017, after he was arrested with six others for allegedly funding terrorism.

Journalist Ruwa Shah, the daughter of Shah, had appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for assistance after seeing her father's declining health.

"My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones," Ruwa Shah said on Sept. 30, according to Al Jazeera. "It is my whole family's request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds."

Shah is the third Kashmiri prisoner to die in Indian custody in the last four years, leaving families to accuse the government of improper medical treatment for them. The families said India has made it difficult for them to visit them because of prison locations.

Shah was the son-in-law of pro-independence leader Syed Ahmed Shah Geelani, who died in 2021 during his decade-long house detention.

