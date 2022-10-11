Trending
World News
Oct. 11, 2022 / 7:13 AM

Zelensky to speak virtually to G7 members

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a statement in the capital Kyiv on Monday. He will speak to the G7 on Tuesday. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/acc52a931143db9aa40257b7e2b7ef48/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak virtually to G7 member nations on Tuesday following Russia's deadly airstrikes across the country, including the capital Kyiv, which is being viewed as Moscow's escalation of its invasion.

The emergency meeting was confirmed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had talked with Zelensky. G7 members include the United States along with Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

G7 members have already imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow when they invaded Ukraine in February, but that has not deterred Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin from capturing land and attempting to annex land it now occupies.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss will attend her first G7 virtual meeting and will call on members to continue sanctions against Russia.

RELATED Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production

"The overwhelming international support for Ukraine's struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage," Truss said in a statement. "Their bravery in the face of the most brutal acts of violence has earned the people of Ukraine global admiration.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it."

Russia had been part of the group until it forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

RELATED U.S. airport websites reportedly hit by Russian hacking group

President Joe Biden said Monday he talked with Zelensky as well, as he offered continued military, humanitarian and economic support from the United States.

The White House said that in the phone call Biden underscored his ongoing engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Moscow and holding Russia accountable for its alleged war crimes and atrocities.

In the meantime, members of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday debated a resolution to Russia over its illegal attempt to annex four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine. Representatives from Russia and Ukraine both criticized the other countries over the war.

RELATED Austria sues EU over gas, nuclear power claims

The General Assembly is expected to vote on the draft resolution later this week and follows the U.N. Security Council's failed attempt to adopt a similar resolution on Sept. 30 due to Russia utilizing its veto power.

On the battlefield early Tuesday, Moscow launched a barrage of missiles targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said Russia launched 12 missiles early Tuesday, hitting public facilities and killing at least one person.

