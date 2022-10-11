Trending
World News
Oct. 11, 2022 / 8:35 AM

Bank of England expands emergency bond-buying operation

By Clyde Hughes
The Bank of England said Tuesday it will continue its bond-buying operation, citing "material risk" presented by dysfunction in the market. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said on Tuesday it was expanding its emergency bond-buying operation for the second time in as many days, in an attempt to restore order in Britain's bond market.

The purchase of government bonds, known as gilts, will run Tuesday through Friday, where bondholders' payouts are benchmarked in line with the British retail price index.

On Monday, the central bank announced it was increasing its limit for gilt purchases. The Bank of England said it made the move to ensure sufficient capacity for the gilt purchases.

"The purpose of these operations is to enable [Liability Driven Investment] funds to address risks to their resilience from volatility in the long-dated gilt market," the central bank said in a statement.

"LDI funds have made substantial progress in doing so over the past week. However, the beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of U.K. government debt, particularly index-linked gilts. Dysfunction in this market and the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics pose a material risk to U.K. financial stability."

The renewed effort would serve "as a further backstop" to restore orderly market conditions "by temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts in excess of market intermediation capacity," the bank said.

It said the purchases will be time-limited and fully indemnified by the British Treasury. Gilts are the equivalent of U.S. Treasury securities with low risk and low rate of return.

British inflation has been as high as 13% this year on an annual basis and is behind a cost-of-living crisis in the country that's heavily affected some Britons this year and pressured leaders to find a solution. Some analysts say Britain could enter a recession before the end of the year.

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
World News // 19 minutes ago
Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong said Tuesday that it would not seize the superyacht of a Russian oligarch who is under Western sanctions.
Israel, Lebanon reach deal to share territory in Mediterranean
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel, Lebanon reach deal to share territory in Mediterranean
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Israel and Lebanon have reached a "historic agreement" that would allow the longtime adversaries to redraw their maritime border and increase sharing of natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Zelensky to speak virtually to G7 members
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky to speak virtually to G7 members
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak virtually to G7 member nations on Tuesday following Russia's deadly airstrikes across the country, including the capital Kyiv.
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday, as the Kremlin continues to attack one of the four regions it has declared annexed.
U.N. takes up resolution on Russia's annexation attempt of Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. takes up resolution on Russia's annexation attempt of Ukraine
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Member states of the United Nations General Assembly congregated Monday for a special session to debate whether to condemn Russia over its illegal attempt to annex four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile barrage
World News // 1 day ago
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile barrage
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised to support Ukraine with "advanced air defense systems" after a wave of Russian attacks against the country.
Iran oil workers join anti-government protests
World News // 16 hours ago
Iran oil workers join anti-government protests
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 oil workers in Iran joined anti-government protests, over alleged human rights violations and the death of Mahsa Amini, as ongoing demonstrations start to hit vital sectors of the economy.
Bank of England announces further bond intervention
World News // 19 hours ago
Bank of England announces further bond intervention
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Amid fledgling economic conditions, the Bank of England announced additional economic measures on Monday related to its intervention into the bond market.
Jaguar to simplify charging for electric vehicles in 27 countries
World News // 19 hours ago
Jaguar to simplify charging for electric vehicles in 27 countries
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Jaguar Land Rover U.K. will be offering customers a new app and RFID key to simplify charging at over 300,000 charge points across 27 countries.
U.S. airport websites reportedly hit by Russian hacking group
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. airport websites reportedly hit by Russian hacking group
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A pro-Russia hacker group is reportedly responsible for temporarily shutting down the websites of more than 12 U.S. airports on Monday, security officials confirmed.
