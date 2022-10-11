Bank of England expands emergency bond-buying operation

The Bank of England said Tuesday it will continue its bond-buying operation, citing "material risk" presented by dysfunction in the market. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said on Tuesday it was expanding its emergency bond-buying operation for the second time in as many days, in an attempt to restore order in Britain's bond market. The purchase of government bonds, known as gilts, will run Tuesday through Friday, where bondholders' payouts are benchmarked in line with the British retail price index. Advertisement

On Monday, the central bank announced it was increasing its limit for gilt purchases. The Bank of England said it made the move to ensure sufficient capacity for the gilt purchases.

"The purpose of these operations is to enable [Liability Driven Investment] funds to address risks to their resilience from volatility in the long-dated gilt market," the central bank said in a statement.

"LDI funds have made substantial progress in doing so over the past week. However, the beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of U.K. government debt, particularly index-linked gilts. Dysfunction in this market and the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics pose a material risk to U.K. financial stability."

The renewed effort would serve "as a further backstop" to restore orderly market conditions "by temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts in excess of market intermediation capacity," the bank said.

Advertisement

It said the purchases will be time-limited and fully indemnified by the British Treasury. Gilts are the equivalent of U.S. Treasury securities with low risk and low rate of return.

British inflation has been as high as 13% this year on an annual basis and is behind a cost-of-living crisis in the country that's heavily affected some Britons this year and pressured leaders to find a solution. Some analysts say Britain could enter a recession before the end of the year.