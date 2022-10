1/2

Jaguar Land Rover U.K. announced plans Monday to simplify electric vehicle charging for customers in 27 countries. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Jaguar Land Rover U.K. announced Monday it will be partnering with Plugsurfing to give Jaguar and Land Rover owners simplified access to over 300,000 charge points across 27 countries. To streamline access to charge points customers purchasing Jaguars and Land Rovers will receive the Jaguar or Land Rover Charging app, which will allow them to pay at various charge points by simply tapping an RFID key. Advertisement

Multiple options will be available for customers with the Pay-As-You-Go free package offering prices according to the current variable rate at each charger. For a fee of $4.71 per month, including value-added tax, the Gold Tariff will offer fixed rates for charging. The Platinum Tariff will offer reduced fixed rates for a price of $9.40 per month, including value-added tax.

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the "reimagine" plan which aims to see Jaguar converted into an all-electric luxury brand by 2025. Significant changes have already been made to both Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles, with the new Range Rover now available with an extended range electric hybrid plug-in. The new Range Rover Sport will also offer pure electric propulsion as of 2024.

"This is a significant step forward for us and our customers as we move closer to our all-electric future," Rawdon Glover, the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover U.K., said. "Creating simplicity and convenience throughout the EV ownership experience is a key objective."