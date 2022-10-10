Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 9:18 AM

76 dead after ferry boat capsizes on flooded Nigerian river

By A.L. Lee
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed Sunday that 76 of the 85 people aboard a ferry boat had drowned while trying to escape their flooded villages. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e330cff970c6dc25ae63b521c856fd08/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed Sunday that 76 of the 85 people aboard a ferry boat had drowned while trying to escape their flooded villages. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An overloaded ferry boat carrying more than 80 people capsized while crossing a flooded river in Nigeria's Anambra state, killing nearly everyone on board, authorities said.

On Sunday, President Muhammad Buhari confirmed in a statement on Twitter that 76 of the 85 people aboard the boat had drowned.

Advertisement

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone's safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident," he said in a statement,

The disaster happened Friday in Ogbaru, in the country's southeast near the Gulf of Guinea, where heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 300 and forced hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes to seek higher ground.

RELATED At least 10 dead after 'tsunami' of flooding in central Italy

Many of the victims were women and children who boarded the ferry to escape their rain-flooded villages.

Advertisement

The boat was reportedly making its way to the Nkwo market in Ogbakuba, east of Lagos, when the engine malfunctioned and the vessel careened into a bridge.

Buhari also ordered his government to conduct a check of "safety protocols on these transport ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future."

RELATED Pakistan floods: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asks countries for billions in aid

Emergency crews scrambled to the scene, but continuously rising waters hampered the rescue effort.

Nigerian Air Force helicopters were called in to assist the effort while the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority and the National Emergency Management Agency also mobilized rescue and recovery teams.

One man in his 60s lost his entire family in the disaster, including his wife and three young children. "My life has fallen apart," he told BBC News.

RELATED Pakistan flooding: Last-ditch efforts keep large lake from spilling over into villages

The West African nation has been devastated by monsoon flooding since the start of the rainy season in April.

The flooding has been the worst seen in the country in recent memory. There are also concerns that there may not be any dry land to bury the dead.

Thousands of acres of farmland have also been washed away, threatening famine throughout the region.

RELATED U.N. chief launches $160M fundraiser to help flood-ravaged Pakistan

Ferry accidents are a common occurrence in the country primarily due to the lack of government oversight.

Advertisement

A particularly deadly year came in 2013, when a boat capsized off the coast of Nigeria, killing 166 -- and then months later another boat capsized in the Niger River, leaving at least 42 dead and another 100 missing.

RELATED 42 dead, 100 missing in Niger River boat capsizing

RELATED 166 feared dead in Nigerian boat accident

Latest Headlines

Truss backs off naming Romero to lead British treasury
World News // 45 minutes ago
Truss backs off naming Romero to lead British treasury
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss rejected Antonia Romeo to take over as the country's permanent treasury secretary, the favorite of her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday.
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
World News // 1 hour ago
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and two other U.S. economists were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics Monday for research seeking to help the United States avoid future financial collapse.
Russia strikes Kyiv in missile barrage after damage to Crimea bridge
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia strikes Kyiv in missile barrage after damage to Crimea bridge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- After a series of military setbacks over the past month, Russia on Monday delivered a barrage of missile attacks simultaneously across eight regions in Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv, officials said.
North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea's recent spate of missile launches were simulated nuclear weapon attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets, state-run media said in a report Monday.
Landslides leave 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela
World News // 4 hours ago
Landslides leave 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have died and more than 50 others are still missing in north-central Venezuela where heavy rain induced landslides over the weekend, officials said.
Pope Francis calls treatment of migrants 'criminal' in unscripted remarks
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis calls treatment of migrants 'criminal' in unscripted remarks
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called the treatment of migrants seeking refuge in Europe "criminal" in unscripted remarks in Saint Peter's Square on Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
World News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
Van der Bellen wins reelection in Austria presidential race
World News // 19 hours ago
Van der Bellen wins reelection in Austria presidential race
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Alexander Van der Bellen won reelection as Austria's president on Sunday, outright capturing the race with more than 50% of the votes and fending off a runoff election against populist challengers.
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was allegedly shot dead by a Palestinian gunman during an attack at a Border Police checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem, officials said.
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Russian forces blitzed the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, firing a barrage of missiles that killed at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement