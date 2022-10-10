Iran oil workers join anti-government protests

Hundreds of oil workers in the southern Iranian port town of Assaluyeh join anti-government protests over alleged human rights violations. File photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of oil workers in Iran joined anti-government protests Monday, over alleged human rights violations, as ongoing nationwide demonstrations begin to hit vital sectors of the economy. The strike at the Bushehr and Damavand petrochemical plants, in the southern Iranian port town of Assaluyeh, involved more than 1,000 workers who blocked roads and chanted "Death to the dictator!" Advertisement

The oil workers protested against the government's violent crackdown on demonstrators, who have rallied since last month's death of a young woman detained for violating Islam's strict dress code, according to reports by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.

Monday's strike is the first time protests, which started last month, have spread to Iran's oil and gas industry. While workers chanted in solidarity against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, the Tasnim news agency described the walkout as a salary dispute.

Amini, a Kurdistan Iranian, died Sept. 16 after being detained by the country's so-called morality police, or Guidance Patrol, for violating the regime's strict hijab laws. Witnesses claim she was beaten by the arresting officers.

In response to her death, Iranians throughout the country have taken to the streets in anti-regime protests that have been met with violent resistance.

At least 185 protesters have been killed by security forces, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights. The protests have evolved into a call for an end to mandatory veiling, as well as the Islamic Republic leadership that has been in power since 1979.

Since the protests erupted last month, the United States has sanctioned the Guidance Patrol and seven senior leaders of Iranian security organizations that have been accused of using violence to target peaceful protesters.

The United States imposed additional punitive measures last week, which were not specified, and relaxed its Internet services sanctions on Iran to restore the free flow of information after the regime cut cellphone networks and social media sites to prevent protesters from organizing.

On Monday, Iran's chief justice, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehi, extended an olive branch inviting protesters to talk as the government tried to curb the unrest.

"I announce that I am ready to answer any question, criticism, objection brought up by any political factions," he said in his weekly address. "We accept criticism and objection and if there's any wrongdoing on our part, we'll correct it."