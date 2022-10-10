U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security

1/3

The United Nations is considering sending armed troops to Haiti following a request from the country’s government amid a deteriorating security situation and growing humanitarian crisis, U.N. officials confirmed on Sunday night. File Photo by Orlando Barria/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations is considering sending armed troops to Haiti following a request from the country's government, U.N. officials confirmed on Sunday night. U.N. chief António Guterres said the agency is considering deploying armed forces "to help the country address immense humanitarian concerns." Advertisement

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry made the request for help to the larger international community as a whole over the weekend because of "the risk of a major humanitarian crisis." Ariel asked for a "specialized armed force" to intervene.

Guterres sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council outlining various options for enhanced security support. Haiti is dealing with rising cases of cholera after having none for three years, and continual violence perpetrated by numerous different gangs.

RELATED North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills

The situation has deteriorated since then president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home in 2021.

Last month, gangs blockaded Haiti's main fuel port, leading to gas and diesel shortages, and causing businesses and hospitals to shut down.

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Saturday that it was also reviewing the request.

"We are closely following the worsening health and security situation in Haiti, particularly the ongoing actions by criminal actors that impede urgent measures to address the threat posed by the spread of cholera to the Haitian population," department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Advertisement

"In that context, we will review the Government of Haiti's request in coordination with international partners and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti's fuel shortage and security constraints, which are disrupting the flow of humanitarian assistance and support for lifesaving measures aimed at halting the spread of cholera."

But some aid groups are worried more soldiers on the ground will only mean more victims needing medical treatment in a country where the healthcare system is on life support. Haiti relies heavily on humanitarian aid from the international community.

"Our immediate reaction, as a medical organization, is that this means more bullets, more injuries and more patients. We are afraid there will be a lot of bloodshed," Doctors Without Borders Haiti mission chief Benoît Vasseur told The Guardian.

Vasseur has seen the violence in the country firsthand.

In mid-August, the emergency doctor witnessed armed gunmen bursting into a hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

"These men with firearms seized a patient and then coldly executed him just outside the hospital," Vasseur said in a statement at the time.