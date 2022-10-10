Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Panel of experts proposes $195B subsidy to cover German energy bills

EU leaders are taking something of a kitchen-sink approach to the regional energy crisis.

By Daniel J. Graeber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to sign off on a proposal to help consumers pay their energy bills during the winter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2987b86ce8e187cd52c5426adf3b9a9c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to sign off on a proposal to help consumers pay their energy bills during the winter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- German energy consumers will have some relief through the winter heating season by way of a $195 billion subsidy to cover their bills, a government panel announced Monday.

A panel of experts on Monday proposed a two-stage system that would help cover the cost of energy bills. The Guardian reported the proposal offers sweeping relief for December bills. After that, large firms could pay about 7 U.S. cents per kilowatt-hour of energy for the first 70% of their bills for 16 months starting in January. Private consumers would pay 12 cents for the first 80%.

Advertisement

Some regional costs for October are around 15 cents per kilowatt hour.

Veronika Grimm, a member of the panel of experts advising the German government on the issue, said high prices and subsidies could become a "new normal" for German energy consumers.

RELATED External power restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Most European economies rely heavily on Russia for energy supplies and the war in Ukraine has added a substantial geopolitical risk premium to energy bills. Europe, meanwhile, is looking to distance itself from Russia, adding to the supply-side woes.

Before the war, Germany had relied on Russia for 55% of its fossil fuels. That has dropped to 9.5% since February's invasion.

Advertisement

A concern, however, is that the financial relief spelled out in the German proposal won't do anything to discourage demand, which would offset some of the benefits. It's also stoking a bit of jealousy among its fellow members of the European Union, who complained they can't afford the same relief that Germany, Europe's largest economy, is proposing.

RELATED Yellen calls OPEC oil production cut 'unhelpful and unwise' amid Ukraine war frustrations

European leaders are scrambling to find ways to address the energy crisis. Collectively, they've made slow, but steady progress toward dealing with the issue through measures such as a proposal to cap the price of oil and natural gas.

That measure would be difficult to coordinate, though individual member states are taking their own initiatives to cope. Despite frustration with the proposed German subsidies, French President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that his nation will join Germany in supporting a European Union windfall tax on the "excessive" profits posted by energy companies in an effort to rein in soaring gas, coal and oil prices for consumers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to approve the subsidy plan quickly.

RELATED Germany claims sabotage behind massive train shutdown

Latest Headlines

U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
World News // 40 minutes ago
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations is considering sending armed troops to Haiti following a request from the country's government, U.N. officials confirmed on Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
World News // 1 hour ago
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A volcano erupted on the small Italian island of Stromboli over the weekend, billowing smoke into the air and sending streams of lava into the sea, but mostly sparing the tiny isle of any casualties.
Russia strikes Kyiv in missile barrage after damage to Crimea bridge
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia strikes Kyiv in missile barrage after damage to Crimea bridge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- After a series of military setbacks over the past month, Russia on Monday delivered a barrage of missile attacks simultaneously across eight regions in Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv, officials said.
External power restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News // 2 hours ago
External power restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- External power was restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant late Sunday after Russian shelling caused it to shut off a day earlier.
Julia moves into El Salvador, targeting southern Mexico on Monday
World News // 1 day ago
Julia moves into El Salvador, targeting southern Mexico on Monday
Tropical Storm Julia pounded the coast of El Salvador on Monday, causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service.
76 dead after ferry boat capsizes on flooded Nigerian river
World News // 3 hours ago
76 dead after ferry boat capsizes on flooded Nigerian river
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An overloaded ferry boat carrying more than 80 people capsized late last week while crossing a flooded river in Nigeria's Anambra state, killing nearly everyone on board, authorities said.
Truss backs off naming Romero to lead British treasury
World News // 3 hours ago
Truss backs off naming Romero to lead British treasury
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss rejected Antonia Romeo to take over as the country's permanent treasury secretary, the favorite of her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday.
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
World News // 4 hours ago
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and two other U.S. economists were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics Monday for research seeking to help the United States avoid future financial collapse.
North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea's recent spate of missile launches were simulated nuclear weapon attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets, state-run media said in a report Monday.
Landslides leave 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela
World News // 7 hours ago
Landslides leave 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have died and more than 50 others are still missing in north-central Venezuela where heavy rain induced landslides over the weekend, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement