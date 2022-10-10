Trending
World News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 1:30 PM

British government to show its art collection in first public display

By Adam Schrader
An oil on panel work by an unknown artist now in the public domain titled Portrait of Elizabeth I of England is held by the British Government Art Collection and displayed at the British embassy in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Government Art Collection/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elizabeth_I_Unknown_Artist_c_1575_v_2.jpg">Wikimedia</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A massive art collection owned by the British government will receive its first public display space in London next year.

The aptly named Government Art Collection, headquartered at the Old Admiralty Building, is now only open to invited guests but has long wanted to provide a space to show its nearly 15,000 works to the public, The Art Newspaper reported.

"In 2020, the collection moved into its new home and will soon open to the public with a new program of exhibitions and events," the GAC website reads.

The primary function of the GAC is to place artworks in British government buildings and embassies and pieces in the collection can currently be seen in more than 365 buildings in over 125 countries worldwide, according to its website.

The GAC noted that its collection is "the most dispersed collection of British art in the world" and "promotes British art and plays a key role in British cultural diplomacy."

According to The Art Newspaper, the exhibition space -- called The Viewing Room is "modest in size" but the GAC may seek a larger space if the gallery proves to be a success.

The Viewing Room was inaugurated as the GAC unveiled a watercolor print by the British sculptor and graphic artist Rachel Whiteread.

The work, named Untitled (Bubble), features grayscale concentric circles which "bring to mind traces of an invisible virus," as described by the GAC.

