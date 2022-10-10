Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 7:19 AM

Russia strikes Kyiv in missile barrage after damage to Crimea bridge

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Ukrainian security men and emergency service personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. At least five people have been killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, police has said. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/285a89afebb8be159c4f2a4fc2b175d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ukrainian security men and emergency service personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. At least five people have been killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, police has said. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- After a series of military setbacks over the past month, Russia on Monday delivered a barrage of missile attacks simultaneously across eight regions in Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv, officials said.

It marked one of the most significant attacks by Moscow since the early days of the war, as strikes targeted 11 infrastructure facilities. The wave of attacks has killed at least five people in Kyiv, which had been relatively calm since Russia initially failed to take the capital during the early days of its invasion.

Advertisement

"People are under the rubble," said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration, according to CNN. "Rescuers and relevant services are working on the ground to save people as soon as possible.

Kuleba said the attacks had damaged "critical infrastructure" and there could be "possible power outages and water supply interruptions."

RELATED Yellen calls OPEC oil production cut 'unhelpful and unwise' amid Ukraine war frustrations

Russia's strikes come days after the Kerch Bridge, built after Moscow forcibly took Crimea and linked the peninsula with the country, was hit and severely damaged.

"If acts of terrorism continue against Russia, we will respond in a very harsh manner," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday shortly after Russia's attack, pointing to the damage done to the Kerch Bridge. "The responses will be of the same scale as the threats to Russia. Nobody should have any doubts about this."

Advertisement

The Ukrainian military said Russia fired 75 missiles into Ukraine on Monday morning, but its defense was able to intercept more than 40 of them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the new Russian attacks, which also included Iranian-made kamikaze drones, attacked energy infrastructure and civilians.

RELATED Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast

Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes in Kyiv damaged the Taras Shevchenko Museum, dedicated to Ukraine's national poet, and the Khanenko Art Museum, which houses the country's philharmonic orchestra.

On the Donbas, Russia continued to give high priority to its own offensive operations near the town of Bakhmut despite setbacks in other locations and in the south due to the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"Over the last week, Russian forces have advanced up to two kilometers towards the town on two axes, coming closer to breaking into Bakhmut, which has suffered extensive damage from shelling," the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

RELATED Ukrainian nuclear plant operating on emergency power after shelling

"These forces have likely included Wagner private military company units, including personnel recently recruited from Russian prisons. Russia's continued efforts to progress its grinding Donbas offensive, in the face of serious threats on its operational flanks."

Latest Headlines

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
World News // 29 minutes ago
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and two other U.S. economists were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics Monday for research seeking to help the United States avoid future financial collapse.
North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea's recent spate of missile launches were simulated nuclear weapon attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets, state-run media said in a report Monday.
Landslides leave 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela
World News // 2 hours ago
Landslides leave 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have died and more than 50 others are still missing in north-central Venezuela where heavy rain induced landslides over the weekend, officials said.
Pope Francis calls treatment of migrants 'criminal' in unscripted remarks
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope Francis calls treatment of migrants 'criminal' in unscripted remarks
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called the treatment of migrants seeking refuge in Europe "criminal" in unscripted remarks in Saint Peter's Square on Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
Van der Bellen wins reelection in Austria presidential race
World News // 18 hours ago
Van der Bellen wins reelection in Austria presidential race
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Alexander Van der Bellen won reelection as Austria's president on Sunday, outright capturing the race with more than 50% of the votes and fending off a runoff election against populist challengers.
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was allegedly shot dead by a Palestinian gunman during an attack at a Border Police checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem, officials said.
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Russian forces blitzed the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, firing a barrage of missiles that killed at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said.
North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea on Sunday launched two more ballistic missiles as the United States conducted defense exercises with Japan and South Korea.
Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua; strong winds and flooding rain to continue
World News // 1 day ago
Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua; strong winds and flooding rain to continue
After reaching hurricane strength early Saturday evening, Julia has made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning though it dropped to a tropical storm later in the morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement