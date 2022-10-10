Russia strikes Kyiv in missile barrage after damage to Crimea bridge

1/5

Ukrainian security men and emergency service personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. At least five people have been killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, police has said. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- After a series of military setbacks over the past month, Russia on Monday delivered a barrage of missile attacks simultaneously across eight regions in Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv, officials said. It marked one of the most significant attacks by Moscow since the early days of the war, as strikes targeted 11 infrastructure facilities. The wave of attacks has killed at least five people in Kyiv, which had been relatively calm since Russia initially failed to take the capital during the early days of its invasion. Advertisement

"People are under the rubble," said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration, according to CNN. "Rescuers and relevant services are working on the ground to save people as soon as possible.

Kuleba said the attacks had damaged "critical infrastructure" and there could be "possible power outages and water supply interruptions."

Russia's strikes come days after the Kerch Bridge, built after Moscow forcibly took Crimea and linked the peninsula with the country, was hit and severely damaged.

"If acts of terrorism continue against Russia, we will respond in a very harsh manner," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday shortly after Russia's attack, pointing to the damage done to the Kerch Bridge. "The responses will be of the same scale as the threats to Russia. Nobody should have any doubts about this."

The Ukrainian military said Russia fired 75 missiles into Ukraine on Monday morning, but its defense was able to intercept more than 40 of them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the new Russian attacks, which also included Iranian-made kamikaze drones, attacked energy infrastructure and civilians.

Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes in Kyiv damaged the Taras Shevchenko Museum, dedicated to Ukraine's national poet, and the Khanenko Art Museum, which houses the country's philharmonic orchestra.

On the Donbas, Russia continued to give high priority to its own offensive operations near the town of Bakhmut despite setbacks in other locations and in the south due to the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"Over the last week, Russian forces have advanced up to two kilometers towards the town on two axes, coming closer to breaking into Bakhmut, which has suffered extensive damage from shelling," the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

"These forces have likely included Wagner private military company units, including personnel recently recruited from Russian prisons. Russia's continued efforts to progress its grinding Donbas offensive, in the face of serious threats on its operational flanks."