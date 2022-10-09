Advertisement
Oct. 9, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman

By Adam Schrader
Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old sergeant in the Israeli Defense Forces, was shot while on duty at the Shu’afat checkpoint. Photo courtesy of Israeli Defense Forces/Twitter
Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old sergeant in the Israeli Defense Forces, was shot while on duty at the Shu’afat checkpoint. Photo courtesy of Israeli Defense Forces/Twitter

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was allegedly shot dead by a Palestinian gunman during an attack at a Border Police checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem, officials said.

Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old sergeant in the Israeli Defense Forces, was shot while on duty at the Shu'afat checkpoint, the IDF said in a statement on Twitter.

"SGT Lazar served in the Erez Battalion of the Military Police," the IDF statement reads. "After her death, she was promoted from the rank of corporal to sergeant."

The IDF said that Lazar was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment where she was declared dead.

A spokesperson for the IDF said in another statement that her funeral will be held on Monday at a cemetery in Kfar Yona.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid grieved the young soldier's death in a statement to Twitter.

"With a broken heart I received the news of the death of an IDF female soldier, Sergeant Noa Lazar from the Erez Regiment, who was murdered in a shooting attack by a despicable terrorist," Lapid said.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the Israeli government, I send condolences to her family and friends, there are no words that can ease the great loss. We will not be silent or rest until we have met the abominable murderers."

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement that the "fight against terrorism will continue in all dimensions and with all the required intensity."

The attack happened when the alleged shooter arrived at the border checkpoint in a stranger's vehicle, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The driver reportedly believed he was taking a hitchhiker to Modi'in when the car stopped at the checkpoint and the hitchhiker fired seven rounds until his weapon jammed.

The alleged shooter fled the scene on foot and the driver turned himself in to authorities, the Jersulaem Post reported, and was found to have not been intentionally involved in the attack.

