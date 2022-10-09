Advertisement
World News
Oct. 9, 2022 / 5:49 PM

Pope Francis calls treatment of migrants 'criminal' in unscripted remarks

By Adam Schrader
A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis leading the recitation of the Sunday Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his office overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City in May. File Photo by Vatican Media/EPA-EFE
A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis leading the recitation of the Sunday Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his office overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City in May. File Photo by Vatican Media/EPA-EFE

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called the treatment of migrants seeking refuge in Europe "criminal" in unscripted remarks in Saint Peter's Square on Sunday.

The pope's comments came as he canonized two new saints, Bishop Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Salesian brother Artemide Zatti, according to the Vatican's press agency Vatican News.

Advertisement

"Indeed, the exclusion of migrants is criminal, it makes them die in front of us," Francis said.

"Today we have the Mediterranean which is the largest cemetery in the world. The exclusion of migrants is sickening, it is sinful, it is criminal."

RELATED Yellen calls OPEC oil production cut 'unhelpful and unwise' amid Ukraine war frustrations

Migrants have braved treacherous waters to seek asylum in Europe in recent years as human rights groups have decried the treatment of migrants in Europe.

In December, at least 16 asylum seekers died when a smuggling boat carrying them in the Aegean Sea capsized, prompting a large-scale Greek military search and rescue operation. Another 140 died just months previously in a shipwreck off the coast of Senegal.

Francis also prayed for an end to the threat of nuclear warfare after comments from President Joe Biden warning of "Armageddon" amid Russia's war in Ukraine, which has also led to a refugee crisis in Europe and criticism of the disparity in how Ukrainians are treated compared to other migrant groups.

Advertisement

"We should not forget the danger of nuclear war that menaced the world right at that time," Francis said, referring to the beginning of the Second Vatican Council 60 years ago.

"Even at that moment, there were conflicts and huge tensions, but the way of peace was chosen."

RELATED Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast

Read More

Van der Bellen wins reelection in Austria presidential race

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
World News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
Van der Bellen wins reelection in Austria presidential race
World News // 4 hours ago
Van der Bellen wins reelection in Austria presidential race
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Alexander Van der Bellen won reelection as Austria's president on Sunday, outright capturing the race with more than 50% of the votes and fending off a runoff election against populist challengers.
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was allegedly shot dead by a Palestinian gunman during an attack at a Border Police checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem, officials said.
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Russian forces blitzed the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, firing a barrage of missiles that killed at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said.
North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea on Sunday launched two more ballistic missiles as the United States conducted defense exercises with Japan and South Korea.
Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as Category 1 hurricane
World News // 1 day ago
Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as Category 1 hurricane
After reaching hurricane strength early Saturday evening, Julia has made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning though it dropped to a tropical storm later in the morning.
Germany claims sabotage behind massive train shutdown
World News // 1 day ago
Germany claims sabotage behind massive train shutdown
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Officials said Saturday that a forced shutdown of all train traffic across northern Germany was triggered by a "deliberate act," blaming sabotage.
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
World News // 1 day ago
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy on Saturday, proclaiming new American rules limiting the export of semiconductors will backfire and not hold back China's development.
Authorities: 3 dead in explosion on bridge linking Russia to Crimea
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities: 3 dead in explosion on bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Three people died in a huge explosion that severely damaged a strategic bridge linking Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula, Russian authorities said Saturday.
North Korea defends missile tests as 'self defense'; Japan joins drills
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea defends missile tests as 'self defense'; Japan joins drills
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday defended its latest missile tests as "self-defense" actions against military threats as Tokyo confirmed it is holding joint drills with the U.S. Navy in waters off Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
Russian rockets kill 17 in Zaporizhzhia as bloggers rip Putin after Crimea bridge blast
North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea
North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea
Germany claims sabotage behind massive train shutdown
Germany claims sabotage behind massive train shutdown
Vermeer painting 'Girl with a Flute' declared a fake by National Gallery
Vermeer painting 'Girl with a Flute' declared a fake by National Gallery
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement