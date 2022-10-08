Advertisement
World News
Oct. 8, 2022 / 3:06 PM / Updated at 9:51 PM

Hurricane Julia upgraded from tropical storm, heads for Nicaragua

By Adam Schrader & Courtney Travis, AccuWeather
Tropical Storm Julia was located 225 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, at 2 pm EDT Saturday, with sustained winds of 65 mph. Image courtesy of the U.S. Weather Service/National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Julia was upgraded from a tropical storm late Saturday as the cyclone headed toward Nicaragua.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. update that the storm was located about 20 miles west of Colombia's San Andres after passing over the island.

Julia was moving west at 17 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was about 125 miles from Nicaragua.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for Colombia's San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina islands as well as Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas.

RELATED Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia

A hurricane watch is in effect for Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras border, the NHC said in its update.

Tropical storm warnings were also in effect for much of Nicaragua, Honduras and the coast of El Salvador.

Julia is expected to strengthen until making landfall in Nicaragua overnight on Saturday into Sunday and weaken into a tropical storm again as it moves across the country.

The storm is then forecast to move near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala through Monday and dissipate by Monday night.

Meteorologists also warned Saturday that the effects of Julia, which formed in the Caribbean Sea near the coast of Columbia on Friday, may extend farther than just Central America, perhaps reaching into the Pacific or the Gulf of Mexico.

"The mountainous terrain of Central America will enhance rainfall along the storm's path. This can lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

RELATED Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina

Once the center of Julia is inland, there are several possible scenarios that AccuWeather meteorologists are analyzing, most of which will be determined by the exact track of the storm.

"Should Julia stay farther south and away from the highest terrain, the energy from the storm may be able to make it to the East Pacific before dissipating," explained DaSilva.

In this scenario, it's possible that any new storm would keep the name Julia. While there are separate names for tropical storms in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, when the energy of one basin moves to the other, sometimes the name of the original system is kept.

This already happened once this tropical season, with Tropical Storm Bonnie. After strengthening into a tropical storm in the Caribbean Sea, Bonnie made landfall at the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border and then proceeded to reach the East Pacific Ocean and strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane.

Bonnie's journey across both basins made it one for the record books, journeying more than 6,600 miles and becoming one of only three total storms to ever cross over and become a major hurricane.

The secret to Bonnie's success traversing Central America was its track -- a path that escaped the highest mountain peaks of the region.

While Julia may be able to hold on long enough, it's also possible that the mountainous terrain of Honduras and Guatemala may be too much for the tropical system to overcome.

"It's not out of the question that Julia could dissipate completely over Central America, especially if it takes a more northerly track over the more mountainous areas," DaSilva said.

"If this happens, it's possible that any lingering energy could be pulled northward over southern Mexico and into the Bay of Campeche, sparking a new tropical system."

DaSilva explained that, in this scenario, any regenerated tropical system would be more likely to gain a new name. The next name on the Atlantic Basin list for this season is Karl.

The warm waters in the bay are a typical breeding ground for tropical systems in early October, as well as across the Caribbean Sea. Although this is not the case currently, the weather pattern during this time of year tends to favor bringing a tropical system northward of the Gulf Coast.

Julia does not pose an immediate threat to the United States, there is a slight chance that a regenerated Julia or a brand new system could wander close to parts of the Gulf Coast, or the waters east of Florida, during the middle of October.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that residents in hurricane-prone areas should stay vigilant as the month of October continues, as October is responsible for some of the most notorious Atlantic hurricanes in history.

Forecasters track more tropical activity in Atlantic basin

