Oct. 8, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Ukrainian nuclear plant operating on emergency power after shelling

By Don Jacobson
1/2
An image provided by the Russian Defense Ministry shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, on August 7. Photo by Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source due to shelling in the area and is relying on emergency backup generators, international officials said Saturday.

Only emergency diesel generators remain available to supply the electricity the plant needs for reactor cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions, warned Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

A 750 kilovolt power line to the Zaporizhzhya facility -- Europe's largest nuclear power plant -- was cut around 1 a.m. local time on Saturday amid renewed shelling in the area, Grossi said, citing Ukrainian government sources as well as a team of IAEA experts present at the site.

Sixteen of the plant's diesel generators started operating automatically, providing its six reactors with power. Ten of the generators were later switched off after the situation stabilized.

"The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant's sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible," Grossi said in a statement. "The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be protected."

The iAEA chief said he will soon travel to the Russian Federation, and then return to Ukraine, "to agree on a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant. This is an absolute and urgent imperative."

The Zaporizhzhya plant has been controlled by invading Russian forces since early March but has continued to be operated by its Ukrainian staff. International observers have credited them with working to prevent a nuclear accident during military conflict, enduring extremely difficult conditions with frequent shelling at or around the plant.

The facility was built in the 1980s and the first reactor went online in 1985. It has six light water nuclear reactors and provides more than half of Ukraine's total output of nuclear power.

The main concern is that the fighting in the area could compromise the plant's integrity and lead to a dangerous release of radiation, which would almost certainly be deadly for the entire region.

When Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant exploded in 1986, it released so much radiation that it was detected almost immediately 800 miles away in Sweden. Experts and officials fear the same thing could happen with the Zaporizhzhia plant.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

