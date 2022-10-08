North Korea defends missile tests as 'self defense'; Japan joins drills

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, shown docked in Busan, South Korea, last week, is now participating in joint military drills with Japan, Tokyo said Saturday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday defended its latest missile tests as self-defense" actions against military threats as Tokyo confirmed it is holding joint drills with the U.S. Navy in waters off Japan. North Korea's National Aviation Administration said the nation's continued ballistic missile launches over or near international air routes are a "regular and planned self-defensive step for defending the country's security and the regional peace from the U.S. direct military threats that have lasted for more than half a century." Advertisement

The country's statement comes after the International Civil Aviation Organization condemned North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches over or near international air routes.

North Korea has repeatedly conducted weapons tests over the past two weeks, including early Thursday when it launched two ballistic missiles into waters between the peninsula and Japan. Since the start of the year, North Korea has conducted more than 20 rounds of ballistic missile tests in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The North Korean spokesman said Pyongyang "categorically condemns and rejects" the civil aviation organization's statement "as a political provocation of the U.S. and its vassal forces aimed to infringe upon the sovereignty" of North Korea.

He said the ballistic missile launch over the Japanese archipelago on Tuesday was a "righteous reaction" to "extremely provocative and threatening" U.S.-South Korea military drills involving the aircraft carrier last month.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan participated in joint drills with South Korea's navy from Sept. 26 to 29, before joining the first anti-submarine exercise in five years in the Sea of Japan held by the two countries and Japan on Sept. 30.

Japan's Defense Ministry confirmed Saturday its Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy are continuing to hold joint military drills in the region "aimed at strengthening the deterrence capabilities as a time when North Korea is repeatedly carrying out ballistic missile launches."

The ministry said the drills, which began last weekend, involve a Japanese destroyer and four U.S. Navy vessels, including USS Ronald Reagan.