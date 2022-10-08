Advertisement
Oct. 8, 2022 / 12:17 PM

North Korea defends missile tests as 'self defense'; Japan joins drills

By Matt Bernardini
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, shown docked in Busan, South Korea, last week, is now participating in joint military drills with Japan, Tokyo said Saturday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, shown docked in Busan, South Korea, last week, is now participating in joint military drills with Japan, Tokyo said Saturday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday defended its latest missile tests as self-defense" actions against military threats as Tokyo confirmed it is holding joint drills with the U.S. Navy in waters off Japan.

North Korea's National Aviation Administration said the nation's continued ballistic missile launches over or near international air routes are a "regular and planned self-defensive step for defending the country's security and the regional peace from the U.S. direct military threats that have lasted for more than half a century."

The country's statement comes after the International Civil Aviation Organization condemned North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches over or near international air routes.

North Korea has repeatedly conducted weapons tests over the past two weeks, including early Thursday when it launched two ballistic missiles into waters between the peninsula and Japan. Since the start of the year, North Korea has conducted more than 20 rounds of ballistic missile tests in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

RELATED U.S. sanctions companies, people for North Korean petroleum smuggling

The North Korean spokesman said Pyongyang "categorically condemns and rejects" the civil aviation organization's statement "as a political provocation of the U.S. and its vassal forces aimed to infringe upon the sovereignty" of North Korea.

He said the ballistic missile launch over the Japanese archipelago on Tuesday was a "righteous reaction" to "extremely provocative and threatening" U.S.-South Korea military drills involving the aircraft carrier last month.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan participated in joint drills with South Korea's navy from Sept. 26 to 29, before joining the first anti-submarine exercise in five years in the Sea of Japan held by the two countries and Japan on Sept. 30.

RELATED Korean firms worry about losing U.S. tax credits under Inflation Reduction Act

Japan's Defense Ministry confirmed Saturday its Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy are continuing to hold joint military drills in the region "aimed at strengthening the deterrence capabilities as a time when North Korea is repeatedly carrying out ballistic missile launches."

The ministry said the drills, which began last weekend, involve a Japanese destroyer and four U.S. Navy vessels, including USS Ronald Reagan.

RELATED U.S., S. Korea, Japan hold defense exercises amid rising tensions on peninsula

China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
World News // 15 minutes ago
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy on Saturday, proclaiming new American rules limiting the export of semiconductors will backfire and not hold back China's development.
Authorities: 3 dead in explosion on bridge linking Russia to Crimea
World News // 3 hours ago
Authorities: 3 dead in explosion on bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Three people died in a huge explosion that severely damaged a strategic bridge linking Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula, Russian authorities said Saturday.
Death toll rises to 10 in Ireland gas station blast
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll rises to 10 in Ireland gas station blast
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The death toll from an explosion at a gas station in northwestern Ireland has risen to 10, including  including two teenagers and a young child, police said Saturday. 
Ukrainian nuclear plant operating on emergency power after shelling
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian nuclear plant operating on emergency power after shelling
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source due to shelling and is relying on emergency backup generators, United Nations officials said Saturday.
Ukrainian police find over 500 civilian bodies, torture chambers in Kharkiv
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukrainian police find over 500 civilian bodies, torture chambers in Kharkiv
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian police on Friday found more than 500 civilian bodies in Kharkiv region, mostly from mass graves in the city of Izium which was liberated of Russian forces in early September, officials said.
U.S. burger chain Five Guys taps into South Korea
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. burger chain Five Guys taps into South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. fast food chain Five Guys Burgers and Fries plans to open its first store in Seoul early next year in a partnership with Hanwha Galleria, according to Hanwha.
U.S. sanctions companies, people for North Korean petroleum smuggling
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. sanctions companies, people for North Korean petroleum smuggling
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said Friday the United States has sanctioned two more people and three companies for helping smuggle petroleum into North Korea.
Korean firms worry about losing U.S. tax credits under Inflation Reduction Act
World News // 22 hours ago
Korean firms worry about losing U.S. tax credits under Inflation Reduction Act
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, pledging to continue talks on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, according to Korea's presidential office.
EU making progress, but remains divided over commodity price caps
World News // 23 hours ago
EU making progress, but remains divided over commodity price caps
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Internal divisions remain, but progress continues in the European Union over proposals to put limits on the price of natural gas.
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia
World News // 23 hours ago
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022 hurricane season rolls on, a new tropical storm formed Friday off the coast of Colombia, but it is not expected to threaten the United States.
