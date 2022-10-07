Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 1:15 AM

U.S., S. Korea, Japan hold defense exercises amid rising tensions on peninsula

By Darryl Coote
Warships of the United States, South Korea and Japan conduct exercises near the Korean Peninsula on Thursday in response to North Korea launches a missile earlier this week over Japan. Photo courtesy of U.S. Pacific Fleet/<a href="https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Photo-Gallery/igphoto/2003092618/">Website</a>
Warships of the United States, South Korea and Japan conduct exercises near the Korean Peninsula on Thursday in response to North Korea launches a missile earlier this week over Japan. Photo courtesy of U.S. Pacific Fleet/Website

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- U.S., South Korean and Japanese warships conducted ballistic missile defense exercises Thursday near the Korean Peninsula in retaliation to North Korea days earlier firing a missile over Japan -- its most provocative act in years.

Guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold conducted the exercises alongside two Japanese and one South Korean destroyer in waters between the two Asian nations, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Advertisement

"These exercises send a clear message of allied unity between our nations and enhance the interoperability of our collective forces," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday during a press conference. "The exercises also demonstrate the deep strength of our trilateral relationship with Japan and the Republic of Korea, which is resolute against those who challenge regional stability."

The exercises were held amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea has repeatedly conducted weapons tests over the past two weeks, including early Thursday when it launched two ballistic missiles into waters between the peninsula and Japan.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Pyongyang conducted its most proactive weapons test since 2017 by launching a single missile over Japan, attracting the condemnation of Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., among other democratic nations.

"The United States strongly condemns this irresponsible act, which violates numerous unanimous United Nations Security Council mandates. The DPRK is urged to immediately cease actions that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, escalate military tensions, destabilize the region and endanger the peace and security of innocent people." Ryder said, while referring North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The two U.S. vessels that participated in Thursday's exercises are part of the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, which was deployed to the peninsula last month for annual full-scale exercises with the South Korean military that have been on hold since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Biden warns of 'Armageddon,' says Putin 'not joking' about using nuclear weapons

North Korea, which views the exercises as a rehearsal for invasion, has condemned not only the joint drills but the deployment of the U.S. carrier to near its shores.

On Thursday, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said the vessel presented "a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

Advertisement

Ryder said he was aware of North Korea's statements, stating the exercises were announced in advanced.

RELATED New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'

"These are defensive exercises that are focused on how we would defend ourselves and how we would deter, and they are not a threat at all to the region, unlike the provocative activities coming from North Korea," he said.

The recent barrage of weapons tests comes as North Korea sets a record of some 40 missile launches already this year, surpassing its previous high of about 35.

It also comes as experts warn that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Thursday during a press conference after he had spoken with his South Korean counterpart but they did not discuss the possible of a future test.

"I would like to continue to keep an eye on North Korea's further provocative actions," he said.

Read More

CENTCOM: U.S. forces kill 2 senior ISIS leaders in Syria

Latest Headlines

CENTCOM: U.S. forces kill 2 senior ISIS leaders in Syria
World News // 2 hours ago
CENTCOM: U.S. forces kill 2 senior ISIS leaders in Syria
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. forces killed two senior Islamic State leaders in Syria on Thursday in a rare attack, as the Biden administration continues to target the remnants of the terrorist organization in the Middle Eastern country.
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
World News // 4 hours ago
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An American tourist allegedly smashed two sculptures at the Museo Chiaramonti in Vatican City after demanding to see Pope Francis, reports said.
24 children among at least 37 killed in Thailand's worst-ever mass shooting
World News // 20 hours ago
24 children among at least 37 killed in Thailand's worst-ever mass shooting
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The death toll has risen to at least 37 people, after a disgruntled former police officer opened fire inside a childcare center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday.
French court slashes billion-euro fine against Apple
World News // 10 hours ago
French court slashes billion-euro fine against Apple
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Paris Appeals Court has reduced a 1.1 billon-euro anti-trust fine against Apple to 371.1 million euros. The move is a setback for regulators trying to control monopolies in big tech.
IMF presents 'darkening outlook' for global economy
World News // 11 hours ago
IMF presents 'darkening outlook' for global economy
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday the world economy faces a darkening outlook brought about by shock after shock causing a global output loss of $4 trillion by 2026.
British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts
World News // 13 hours ago
British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The British government is fretting over the unlikely chance of a major shortage of natural gas during the upcoming winter months.
Amnesty International blasts U.N. council for not taking up Uyghur issue
World News // 13 hours ago
Amnesty International blasts U.N. council for not taking up Uyghur issue
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Amnesty International said that the decision by the United Nations Human Rights Council to not take up the debate on China's alleged human rights violations in its Xinjiang region was a step back for the organization.
Fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to lose South Korea passport
World News // 13 hours ago
Fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to lose South Korea passport
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's Foreign Ministry Thursday ordered fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to surrender his passport by Oct. 19 or risk having it canceled. Kwon's location is unknown.
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
World News // 15 hours ago
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Sabotage confirmed, materials seized in Nord Stream pipeline blast probe, Sweden says.
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar
World News // 15 hours ago
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Myanmar military court sentenced Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota to 10 years in prison for violating its sedition laws on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement