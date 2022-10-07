Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 1:24 PM

EU making progress, but remains divided over commodity price caps

EU discussions continue over the best way to implement a cap on commodity prices

By Daniel J. Graeber
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is continuing to work toward comprehensive policy that could put a limit on the price of commodities. Photo courtesy of European Union | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1618edce17680cdbbb321a549232c158/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is continuing to work toward comprehensive policy that could put a limit on the price of commodities. Photo courtesy of European Union | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Bickering over considerations for a cap on the price of natural gas has led to growing internal divisions in the European Union, with Germany, the bloc's leading economy, taking the brunt of the criticism.

Commodity prices are stifling the bloc's economy, with Germany recently posting its sharpest uptick in inflation in more than 70 years. To address those concerns, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store said they had a shared determination to bring stability to regional natural gas prices.

Advertisement

Their proposal would put a limit on the price of natural gas relative to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, which is used as the regional benchmark for the price of natural gas.

Speaking Friday at a bloc-wide summit in Prague, von der Leyen doubled down on her proposal, saying it was also incumbent on reliable producers to work to reduce the burdens for the regional economy.

RELATED New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'

Russia is using its vast natural resources as a means to push back at the European Union for its vast condemnation of aggression in Ukraine. Von der Leyen said gas imports from Russia are down drastically from before the war, but the war continues to add a geopolitical risk premium to commodity prices.

Advertisement

Demand considerations are under review, as are efforts to ensure a price cap covers all economic sectors fairly. But the national interests of the many parties in the EU may be difficult to coordinate into a single policy.

Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland are offering their own version of a price cap, while others, such as Austria and the Netherlands, are worried it would only incentivize demand further, erasing any of the gains.

RELATED Natural gas pipeline between Bulgaria and Greece officially launches

Germany, meanwhile, is facing mounting criticism over a near $200 billion relief package designed to provide a buffer against soaring prices.

Italy, which was dealt a severe economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic and may already be in recession, complained about Berlin's spending, saying, "We can't divide ourselves according to our fiscal room for maneuver," the Washington Post reported.

The EU this week introduced a new sanctions package targeting Russia. The latest package would allow some Russian oil to flow to Europe, but only if purchased at or below a yet-to-be-determined price. That, too, would be difficult to coordinate, though the intensity of the recent discussions on caps in general marks a breakthrough in EU negotiations

RELATED EU seeks new sanctions on Russia after 'sham' annexation votes in Ukraine

EU leaders are expected to take up the issue at their regular meeting in Brussels, scheduled for Oct. 20-21. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala was quoted in the EU Observer as saying that meeting marks an "important deadline" in price cap considerations.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia
World News // 53 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022 hurricane season rolls on, a new tropical storm formed Friday off the coast of Colombia, but it is not expected to threaten the United States.
Biden signs executive order on privacy protections in intelligence data
World News // 2 hours ago
Biden signs executive order on privacy protections in intelligence data
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Friday signed an executive order to enhance privacy and civil liberties protections for people's personal data collected by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Mother of Iranian teen who died in protests blames Iranian authorities
World News // 2 hours ago
Mother of Iranian teen who died in protests blames Iranian authorities
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The mother of an Iranian teenage girl who died during the nationwide protests charges that she was murdered by authorities, according to media reports.
British PM Liz Truss opens North Sea to drillers
World News // 2 hours ago
British PM Liz Truss opens North Sea to drillers
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces an auction for the rights to drill for oil and gas in the territorial waters of the North Sea.
Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors
World News // 3 hours ago
Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse has issued an offer to buy back $3 billion of its own debt in a strategic show of stability amid a sagging bond market in Switzerland.
U.N. Human Rights Council votes to appoint investigator to monitor Russia
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. Human Rights Council votes to appoint investigator to monitor Russia
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council voted Friday to establish a monitor for the deteriorating human rights situation in Russia and to report on "violations of civil society."
Ales Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
World News // 7 hours ago
Ales Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Detained Belarusian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his determined effort to promote peaceful development and change in his country.
Iconic Easter Island statues 'totally charred' by fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Iconic Easter Island statues 'totally charred' by fire
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Fire has damaged Easter Island's iconic megalith statues known as moai. An unknown number of the nearly 1,000 stone-carved statues were affected.
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Leaders of a rogue Ukrainian territory said Friday they have pushed out Ukrainian troops in three locations while Kyiv said it has made new gains in the southern Kherson region in the latest fighting.
U.S., S. Korea, Japan hold defense exercises amid rising tensions on peninsula
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea, Japan hold defense exercises amid rising tensions on peninsula
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- U.S., South Korean and Japanese warships conducted ballistic missile defense exercises Thursday near the Korean Peninsula in retaliation to North Korea days earlier firing a missile over Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement