Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the de-occupied city of Izyum, Kharkiv region in Ukraine on September 14. He said the Ukrainian military has made new gains in Kherson on Thursday night. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Leaders of a rogue Ukrainian territory said Friday they have pushed out Ukrainian troops in three locations while Kyiv said it has made new gains in the southern Kherson region in the latest fighting. The unrecognized Moscow-backed Donetsk People's Republic said it captured three settlements in Donetsk from Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russia blew up a dam in the Donetsk region, flooding a nearby area. Advertisement

Ukraine's State Emergency Services said a Russian strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday killed 11 people and rescue operations are ongoing to try to find survivors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have recaptured 193 square miles of territory in the Kherson region, some of the same area Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that Moscow has annexed.

Ukrainian military officials said the Russian military retreat in Kherson appeared to be more orderly and strategic and that withdrawals in eastern Ukraine signal a possible upcoming response to Kyiv's advances.

The British Defense Ministry said hasty Russian retreats have left so much military equipment behind that it now makes up a large portion of Ukraine's military hardware.

"Ukraine has likely captured at least 440 Russian Main Battle Tanks and around 650 other armored vehicles since the invasion," the ministry said on Twitter. "Over half of Ukraine's currently fielded tank fleet potentially consists of captured vehicles.

"The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline."