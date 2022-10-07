Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 6:59 AM

Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

By Clyde Hughes
Detained Belarusian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski speaks after receiving the 2020 Right Livelihood Award in Stockholm, Sweden. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. File Photo by Anders Wiklund/EPA-EFE
Detained Belarusian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski speaks after receiving the 2020 Right Livelihood Award in Stockholm, Sweden. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. File Photo by Anders Wiklund/EPA-EFE

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Detained Belarussian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his determined effort to promote peaceful development and change in his country despite the government's efforts to silence him.

The Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties were also named recipients.

Advertisement

Bialiatski has been in the custody of the Belarus government since 2020 after large-scale protests emerged in the country challenging the re-election of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. He was previously jailed from 2011 to 2014.

"Ales Bialiatski was one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s," the committee said in a statement. "He has devoted his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his home country. Among other things, he founded the organization Viasna in 1996 in response to the controversial constitutional amendments that gave the president dictatorial powers and that triggered widespread demonstrations.

RELATED French novelist Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize in literature

"He is still detained without trial. Despite tremendous personal hardship, Mr. Bialiatski has not yielded an inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus."

Advertisement

Memorial, which has its roots fighting abuses in the former Soviet Union and counts former Nobel Peace laureate Andrei Sakharov as one of its founders, has seen its members arrested and killed over the decades. The Russian government forced it into dissolution in 2021.

Despite being labeled as a "foreign agent" by the Kremlin, Memorial's chairman Yan Rachinsky vowed that its human rights work will continue, saying, "Nobody plans to give up."

RELATED 3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment

The Center for Civil Liberties has documented alleged Russian war crimes since the start of Moscow's invasion of the country in February. The Center was founded in Kyiv in 2007 to advance human rights and democracy in Ukraine.

The center has called for strengthening Ukrainian civil society and pressuring authorities to make Ukraine a full-fledged democracy. It has also advocated for Ukraine to become affiliated with the International Criminal Court.

RELATED 3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for 50 years of research into tiny particles

Latest Headlines

U.S., S. Korea, Japan hold defense exercises amid rising tensions on peninsula
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea, Japan hold defense exercises amid rising tensions on peninsula
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- U.S., South Korean and Japanese warships conducted ballistic missile defense exercises Thursday near the Korean Peninsula in retaliation to North Korea days earlier firing a missile over Japan.
CENTCOM: U.S. forces kill 2 senior ISIS leaders in Syria
World News // 8 hours ago
CENTCOM: U.S. forces kill 2 senior ISIS leaders in Syria
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. forces killed two senior Islamic State leaders in Syria on Thursday in a rare attack, as the Biden administration continues to target the remnants of the terrorist organization in the Middle Eastern country.
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
World News // 11 hours ago
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An American tourist allegedly smashed two sculptures at the Museo Chiaramonti in Vatican City after demanding to see Pope Francis, reports said.
24 children among at least 37 killed in Thailand's worst-ever mass shooting
World News // 1 day ago
24 children among at least 37 killed in Thailand's worst-ever mass shooting
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The death toll has risen to at least 37 people, after a disgruntled former police officer opened fire inside a childcare center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday.
French court slashes billion-euro fine against Apple
World News // 16 hours ago
French court slashes billion-euro fine against Apple
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Paris Appeals Court has reduced a 1.1 billon-euro anti-trust fine against Apple to 371.1 million euros. The move is a setback for regulators trying to control monopolies in big tech.
IMF presents 'darkening outlook' for global economy
World News // 18 hours ago
IMF presents 'darkening outlook' for global economy
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday the world economy faces a darkening outlook brought about by shock after shock causing a global output loss of $4 trillion by 2026.
British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts
World News // 19 hours ago
British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The British government is fretting over the unlikely chance of a major shortage of natural gas during the upcoming winter months.
Amnesty International blasts U.N. council for not taking up Uyghur issue
World News // 20 hours ago
Amnesty International blasts U.N. council for not taking up Uyghur issue
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Amnesty International said that the decision by the United Nations Human Rights Council to not take up the debate on China's alleged human rights violations in its Xinjiang region was a step back for the organization.
Fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to lose South Korea passport
World News // 20 hours ago
Fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to lose South Korea passport
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's Foreign Ministry Thursday ordered fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to surrender his passport by Oct. 19 or risk having it canceled. Kwon's location is unknown.
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
World News // 22 hours ago
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Sabotage confirmed, materials seized in Nord Stream pipeline blast probe, Sweden says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement