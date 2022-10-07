Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 2:52 PM

U.S. sanctions companies, people for North Korean petroleum smuggling

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
According to the U.S. treasury Department this photo from September 2019 shows the ship Courageous, then named Sea Prima, conducting a transfer of refined petroleum with the DPRK vessel Saebyol, which then delivered the cargo to the DPRK. <a href="https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1000">Photo courtesy of U.S. Treasury Department</a>
According to the U.S. treasury Department this photo from September 2019 shows the ship Courageous, then named Sea Prima, conducting a transfer of refined petroleum with the DPRK vessel Saebyol, which then delivered the cargo to the DPRK. Photo courtesy of U.S. Treasury Department

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said Friday the United States has targeted two people and three companies with new sanctions for helping North Korea evade sanctions and get petroleum into the country.

The sanctions are for arranging illicit petroleum shipping into North Korea, an action Treasury said directly supports their military and weapons development.

Advertisement

"The DPRK's long-range ballistic missile launches, including over Japan, demonstrate a continued disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions," Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. "The United States will continue to enforce multilateral sanctions and pursue the DPRK's sanctions evasion efforts worldwide, including by designating those who support these activities."

The new sanctions target Singapore-based Kwek Kee Seng, Taiwan-based Chen Shih Huan and Marshall islands-registered New Eastern Shipping Company, alleging all are involved in ownership of the ship Courageous.

RELATED North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles amid rising tensions on peninsula

The Treasury Department said that vessel, also known as the Sea Prima, conducted U.N.-prohibited ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum from North Korea.

According to the Treasury Department, the ship "engaged in deceptive shipping practices" while Kwek Kee Seng closely coordinated the transfers and "supervised the vessel during a delivery to the DPRK." Treasury said Huan is a business associate of Seng, who also allegedly assisted in shipping deliveries coordination.

Advertisement

New Eastern Shipping Company was registered owner of the Courageous during the illicit activity, according to Treasury.

RELATED North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says

Singapore-registered Anfasar Trading (S) Pte. Ltd. and Swanseas Port Services Pte. Ltd. were sanctioned for "having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Kwek Kee Seng."

In April 2021 a Justice Department criminal complaint accused Seng of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by conspiring to evade sanctions and conspiring to launder money.

Latest Headlines

U.S. burger chain Five Guys taps into South Korea
World News // 55 minutes ago
U.S. burger chain Five Guys taps into South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. fast food chain Five Guys Burgers and Fries plans to open its first store in Seoul early next year in a partnership with Hanwha Galleria, according to Hanwha.
Korean firms worry about losing U.S. tax credits under Inflation Reduction Act
World News // 1 hour ago
Korean firms worry about losing U.S. tax credits under Inflation Reduction Act
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, pledging to continue talks on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, according to Korea's presidential office.
EU making progress, but remains divided over commodity price caps
World News // 2 hours ago
EU making progress, but remains divided over commodity price caps
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Internal divisions remain, but progress continues in the European Union over proposals to put limits on the price of natural gas.
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia
World News // 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022 hurricane season rolls on, a new tropical storm formed Friday off the coast of Colombia, but it is not expected to threaten the United States.
Biden signs executive order on privacy protections in intelligence data
World News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs executive order on privacy protections in intelligence data
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Friday signed an executive order to enhance privacy and civil liberties protections for people's personal data collected by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Mother of Iranian teen who died in protests blames Iranian authorities
World News // 4 hours ago
Mother of Iranian teen who died in protests blames Iranian authorities
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The mother of an Iranian teenage girl who died during the nationwide protests charges that she was murdered by authorities, according to media reports.
British PM Liz Truss opens North Sea to drillers
World News // 4 hours ago
British PM Liz Truss opens North Sea to drillers
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces an auction for the rights to drill for oil and gas in the territorial waters of the North Sea.
Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors
World News // 5 hours ago
Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse has issued an offer to buy back $3 billion of its own debt in a strategic show of stability amid a sagging bond market in Switzerland.
U.N. Human Rights Council votes to appoint investigator to monitor Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. Human Rights Council votes to appoint investigator to monitor Russia
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council voted Friday to establish a monitor for the deteriorating human rights situation in Russia and to report on "violations of civil society."
Ales Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
World News // 8 hours ago
Ales Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Detained Belarusian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his determined effort to promote peaceful development and change in his country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement