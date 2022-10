Tropical Storm Julia became the 10th storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Photo by NOAA

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022 hurricane season rolls on, a new tropical storm formed Friday off the coast of Colombia, but it is not expected to threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Julia formed off the Guajira Peninsula, which is off the coast of Colombia, the National Hurricane Center said in its Friday morning update.

The government of Colombia has issued a hurricane warning for San Andres, Providencia and the Santa Catalina Islands. The government of Nicaragua has also issued a hurricane watch.

The storm is not expected to affect the United States but it could hit South and Central America.

"The center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening, and reaching the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning," the NHC said. "After landfall, Julia or its remnants are expected to turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday."

Julia currently has winds near 40 mph, with higher gusts. However, the storm is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane by Saturday evening.