Authorities in Thailand have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a northeastern childcare center to be former police officer Panya Kamrab. Image courtesy of Thailand Central Investigation Bureau/ Facebook /UPI

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Thailand said a gunman opened fire Thursday at a northeastern childcare center, killing dozens of people, including children, before fleeing the scene. The Central Investigation Bureau issued a wanted alert for the suspect, identified as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrab, stating he had fled the scene in Nong Bua Lamphu province in a white Toyota pickup truck. Advertisement

Authorities later confirmed that he died by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered authorities on the ground to provide immediate assistance to the injured.

"According to the shocking incident reported in Hong Bua Lamphu this afternoon, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the lost and injured," the prime minister said in a statement.

This is a developing story.