Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Amnesty International blasts U.N. council for not taking up Uyghur issue

By Clyde Hughes
Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said the U.N. Human Rights Council has "failed the test to uphold its core mission, which is to protect the victims of human rights violations everywhere, including in places such as Xinjiang" Photo by Foreign and Commonwealth Office/Wikimedia Commons
Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said the U.N. Human Rights Council has "failed the test to uphold its core mission, which is to protect the victims of human rights violations everywhere, including in places such as Xinjiang" Photo by Foreign and Commonwealth Office/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Amnesty International said Thursday that the decision by the United Nations Human Rights Council to not take up the debate on China's alleged human rights violations in its Xinjiang region was a step back for the organization.

A draft decision to hold the debate failed, with 19 votes for the draft, 17 against and 11 abstentions. More than half of the members were needed to vote for the draft for it to move forward to a debate.

Advertisement

In August, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report on allegations of rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority communities in the region, which have long been a concern for activists.

"The recent report on Xinjiang by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights was an important step forward in addressing crimes against humanity and other serious human rights violations committed byte Chinese government in Xinjiang, yet today the U.N. has taken two steps back," Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in a statement.

RELATED Vice President Kamala Harris warns of China's 'disturbing behavior'

"For council member states to vote against even discussing a situation where the U.N. itself says crimes against humanity may have occurred makes a mockery of everything the Human Rights Council is supposed to stand for."

Advertisement

The U.N. report was delayed because of China's late rebuttal that required the names and faces of people in the report to be redacted. It comes on the heels of serious allegations made against China by human rights organizations, the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries over the years.

Some have accused China of practicing genocide against the population.

RELATED Facebook disrupts Chinese, Russian disinformation campaigns

"The U.N. Human Rights Council has today failed the test to uphold its core mission, which is to protect the victims of human rights violations everywhere, including in places such as Xinjiang," Callamard said.

"Despite the deeply disappointing result of this vote, the fight for justice and truth for those victims and their families continues.

"Amnesty International will continue to demand accountability even when multiple governments fail to."

RELATED Former Army reservist convicted of being Chinese agent

Latest Headlines

British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts
World News // 7 minutes ago
British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The British government is fretting over the unlikely chance of a major shortage of natural gas during the upcoming winter months.
Fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to lose South Korea passport
World News // 23 minutes ago
Fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to lose South Korea passport
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's Foreign Ministry Thursday ordered fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to surrender his passport by Oct. 19 or risk having it canceled. Kwon's location is unknown.
At least 35 dead in mass shooting at Thailand childcare center
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 35 dead in mass shooting at Thailand childcare center
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A disgruntled former police officer opened fire inside a childcare center in northeastern Thailand Thursday, killing at least 35 people, including nearly two dozen children.
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
World News // 2 hours ago
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Sabotage confirmed, materials seized in Nord Stream pipeline blast probe, Sweden says.
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar
World News // 2 hours ago
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Myanmar military court sentenced Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota to 10 years in prison for violating its sedition laws on Wednesday.
French novelist Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize in literature
World News // 2 hours ago
French novelist Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize in literature
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- French novelist Annie Ernaux won the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for her deeply honest body of autobiographical works that reveal how she overcame numerous personal misfortunes.
New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'
World News // 3 hours ago
New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The latest sanctions package includes a price cap on Russian crude oil, but targets other economic sectors such as steel.
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
World News // 4 hours ago
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization issued a warning on Wednesday against four cold and cough syrups made in India after 66 children in the African country of Gambia died after consuming them.
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Moscow intensified its attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday morning with seven rockets that slammed into an apartment building, killing at least two, officials said.
Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after 6 years of detention
World News // 10 hours ago
Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after 6 years of detention
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American who has been held captive by the Iranian regime for nearly seven years, was released Wednesday, U.S. officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement