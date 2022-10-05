Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 10:09 AM

British PM Liz Truss vows to push ahead with tax-cut agenda

By A.L. Lee
1/3
British Prime Minister Liz Truss, only a month into her new role, remains under extreme pressure to prove she is the right person for the job, with her tax-cutting efforts posing serious political risks. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/20ee54a44ace87f4fe302799d678112d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
British Prime Minister Liz Truss, only a month into her new role, remains under extreme pressure to prove she is the right person for the job, with her tax-cutting efforts posing serious political risks. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed Wednesday to continue an agenda of tax cuts and deregulation despite political turmoil that erupted this week over economic reforms she says will put the country's sinking economy back on track.

"I am ready to make the hard choices," Truss said in her first speech before the Conservative conference in Birmingham, which was intended to build confidence around an agenda that has become controversial because it features the steepest tax cuts the country has seen since the 1970s.

Advertisement

The stimulus package includes $50 billion in tax cuts that the government would have to borrow and pay back over time, with economists also predicting deep cuts in public spending to offset the cost.

In spite of the serious political risks, the new leader's speech showed her to be undeterred and more determined than ever to reshape Britain's economy.

Advertisement

"Cutting taxes is the right thing to do morally and economically. Cutting taxes helps us face the global economic crisis, putting up a sign that Britain is open for business," Truss said. "For too long, our economy hasn't grown as strongly as it should have done. We must level up our country in a conservative way."

Truss emphasized "three priorities for our economy: growth, growth and growth," while also vowing to keep public spending in check and move forward with a plan to end regulation from the European Union by the end of the year.

"I believe in sound money and a lean state," she said, according to the Guardian.

RELATED Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level in 14 years

On Monday, Truss faced widespread criticism after she scrapped a plan to abolish the 45% tax rate for those earning more than $168,000 annually, saying it had "become a distraction from our mission to get Britain moving."

The plan, unveiled as part of a larger growth agenda by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23, has led to a selloff of British government bonds and a dramatic drop in the value of the pound against the U.S. dollar.

The British pound, which had dropped to a historic low of $1.03 against the U.S. dollar last week, climbed to $1.12 Monday on news that the government had dropped its tax plan.

Advertisement

A month after becoming Prime Minister, Truss remains under extreme pressure to prove she is the right person for the job, but her tax-cutting efforts pose serious political risks, with the International Monetary Fund calling for her to reconsider her policies over fears the plan will worsen inequality.

Infighting has erupted within Truss's cabinet over the plan, while many longtime lawmakers have also expressed opposition to Truss' economic policies, which they criticize as being too "growth-focused."

Wednesday's speech was interrupted by protesters from Greenpeace, who held up a large yellow banner that read "Who voted for this?" leading Truss to quip: "Later on in my speech, I'm going to talk about the anti-growth coalition. I think they arrived in the hall a bit too early."

RELATED New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'

Much of the controversy surrounds Truss' refusal to consider raising welfare benefits to a level proportional to inflation, which had been a major promise of her predecessor, Boris Johnson.

Truss instead wants to tether benefits to the average earnings growth of a household, currently around 5.5%, which she says would save the government billions of dollars and get "more people into work."

Conservative Party members have warned Truss against cutting incomes amid one of the worst cost-of-living crises in recent memory, with inflation currently sitting near 10% in the UK.

Advertisement

Since becoming prime minister in early September, Truss faced pressure to act quickly to resurrect a British economy beset by a near-doubling in wholesale gas prices since May and Russia's restriction on gas supplies to Europe amid the war in Ukraine.

On her second full day in office last month, Truss announced a plan to help millions of Britons pay more expensive utility bills which skyrocketed over the summer and threatened to create a wider crisis this winter due to the Kremlin-ordered shutdown of Europe's main gas pipeline.

RELATED Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years

RELATED Bank of England hikes key interest rate to highest level in 13 years

Read More

Liz Truss defends mini-budget, tax cuts in British radio interviews Like the U.S., Britain saw inflation slow a bit during August amid economic concerns Inflation rose to record mark in August across 19 nations that use the euro

Latest Headlines

3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
World News // 2 hours ago
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for groundbreaking research that could lead to improved cancer treatments through a molecular process that steers medicines to vulnerable areas inside the body.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
Putin signs laws formally annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin signs laws formally annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed federal laws formally approving the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, despite mounting Kyiv victories in the contested areas.
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
World News // 10 hours ago
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Goodwill has moved its thrift store experience online with the new website GoodwillFinds.com. The 120-year-old nonprofit will continue to operate its 3,300 stores in the United States and Canada.
Germany says Poland World War II reparations 'a closed issue'
World News // 20 hours ago
Germany says Poland World War II reparations 'a closed issue'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Germany's foreign minister said Tuesday that Poland's demands for reparations for World War II aggressions are "closed issues."
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Gas flows to Moldova could end by Oct. 20 if it doesn't pay its bills, Russian energy company Gazprom said.
Shell boss backs higher taxes for big energy companies
World News // 21 hours ago
Shell boss backs higher taxes for big energy companies
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told an Energy Intelligence forum in London he's in favor of higher taxes on energy companies.
Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
World News // 22 hours ago
Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Japan gave a Russian diplomat six days on Tuesday to leave the country, according to the Japanese foreign minister.
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
World News // 23 hours ago
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The British government wants to see a prototype, commercial-scale fusion reactor in operation by 2040.
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
World News // 23 hours ago
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The European Parliament has approved a new regulation that would require all mobile devices, cameras and tablets sold in the European Union to have USB Type-C charging ports by the end of 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020
Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement