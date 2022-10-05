Putin signs laws formally annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed several laws to formally approve the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Wednesday. Photo by Gavrill Grigorovsputnik/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed federal laws formally approving the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, despite mounting Kyiv victories in the contested areas. The Kremlin's lower house of parliament known as the State Duma announced the signing of the laws in a statement Wednesday, saying Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson as well as their citizens have been approved to join the Russian Federation, with a transition period to be in effect until Jan. 1, 2026. Advertisement

Both the State Duma and Russia's upper house of parliament, known as the Federation Council, unanimously passed the laws earlier this week, sending them to the desk of Putin to formalize the annexation.

The signing of the laws follows the Kremlin holding what it called referendum in the four regions between Sept. 23 and 27, with government results claiming the vast majority of residents want to join the Russian Federation. The votes have been widely described as shams by democratic nations, including the United States, which has been warning for months that Russia would hold such a spectacle in order to give its theft of Ukrainian land a veneer of legitimacy.

It remains unclear exactly how much of the territories Russia intends to attempt to envelope under its sovereignty, how it will succeed with little support from the wider world and as its troops in the contested regions continue to be handed heavy loses by the Ukrainian forces.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters during a press conference Tuesday that support for the annexation from international countries "would be better" but that it is "absolutely not" needed.

Putin began the annexation process on Friday when he signed treaties during a ceremony in the Kremlin's St. George Hall, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to apply for accelerated accession to join the NATO military defense pact.

Since then, Zelensky has also rebuked the notion of negotiations with Russia until it exits all Ukrainian land, including that of Crimea, which Putin similarly annexed in 2014, as well as signed a decree that rejects all acts adopted by Russia concerning the annexation of Ukrainian territory.

"Any Russian decision, any treaties with which they try to seize our land -- all this is worthless," he said Tuesday during his nightly address.

The announcement comes as Russia has been suffering steep loses.

Zelensky said Tuesday night that the Ukrainian army, which has making advances in the war since at least mid-September, has claimed dozens of settlements within the areas of Russian's referendum.

He listed Lyubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka and other cities within Kharkiv region alone as having been liberated from Moscow's military.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's flag once again flew over the Donetsk regional city of Lyman after being retaken by Zelensky's forces.

Zelensky shared pictures of the destroyed city online, vowing to liberate all occupied lands.

"We are confident that the entire territory of our state will be liberated from the enemy -- the enemy of Ukraine, life, humanity, law and truth," he said.

British intelligence Wednesday confirmed that Ukraine continues to make progress in its offensive operations in its northeastern and southern front.

"Politically, Russian leaders will highly likely be concerned that leading Ukrainian units are now approaching the borders of Luhansk Oblast, which Russia claimed to have formally annexed last Friday," it said in a statement.

Our Lyman after the occupier... All basics of life have been destroyed here. They are doing so everywhere in the territories they seize. This can be stopped in 1 way only: liberate Ukraine, life, humanity, law and truth as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/WInSrmQxsA— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2022