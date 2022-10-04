Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 4, 2022 / 2:19 AM

U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires

By Sheri Walsh
A United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen's bloody civil war has expired with neither warring side agreeing to extend it. File photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
A United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen's bloody civil war has expired with neither warring side agreeing to extend it. File photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen's bloody civil war has expired with neither side agreeing to extend it, as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed negotiations will move forward.

The six-month truce expired Sunday as the United States urged the Houthis to continue "negotiations in good faith and to work with the U.N. to come to an agreement to extend the truce and keep Yemen on the path to peace," the State Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The United States expresses its deep concern that the U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen expired on Oct. 2," the State Department said Monday. "We urge all the parties to exercise restraint during this sensitive time."

Guterres "was disappointed to see that the parties have not agreed to the new proposal for the extension and expansion of the truce," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, told reporters Monday. "However, negotiations are still ongoing and will continue."

Advertisement

U.N. Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement he "regrets that an agreement has not been reached today," and called on leaders to continue to negotiate.

The Yemen civil war, which began in 2014 when Houthi rebels stormed the capital Sanaa, has turned the country into what the U.N. has described as "the world's worst humanitarian crisis."

The first U.N.-mediated truce went into effect in April to "provide tangible relief to civilians," and allowed a weekly commercial international flight to resume between the Houthi-controlled Sanaa and each of Amman, Jordan and Cairo, Egypt. Fuel ships were also allowed to port in rebel-controlled Hodeida.

RELATED Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly

The State Department called the truce "the longest period of calm since the war began, a dramatic reduction in civilian casualties, four times more fuel flowing into Yemen's northern ports and commercial flights enabling over 25,000 Yemenis to seek medical care and reunite with loved ones abroad."

Before the deadline expired, Guterres had called for an expanded and extended truce.

"I strongly urge the Yemeni parties to not only renew but also to expand the truce's terms and duration, in line with the proposal presented to them by my Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg," Guterres said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

In a tweet on Thursday, Grundberg said he had held "intense discussions" during the past week, and said renewal and expansion was a "humanitarian imperative and a political necessity."

Despite Sunday's expiration, the State Department said it will continue to push for the expanded U.N. truce proposal that would provide salaries to civil servants, open roads, expand International flights and ease clearance for fuel ships entering Hudaydah port. The proposal would also launch negotiations on a "comprehensive ceasefire" and a Yemeni-led "political process that could end the war."

"The truce represents the best opportunity Yemenis have had for peace in years. The choice before the parties is simple: peace and a brighter future for Yemen, or a return to pointless destruction and suffering that will further fracture and isolate a country already on the brink," the State Department warned. "The only way to truly ease the suffering of Yemenis is through negotiation, not war."

Read More

Yemen's warring sides again renew truce for two months U.N. brokers two-month truce in Yemeni war effective Saturday

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
World News // 40 minutes ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, Japanese and South Korean officials said, marking the gravest provocation by the reclusive nation in years.
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned next month's U.N. Climate Conference, COP27, in Egypt is "as immense as the climate impacts we are seeing around the world."
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging the United States, and other wealthy nations, to stop raising interest rates saying the rate hikes threaten a global recession that will hit developing countries the hardest.
Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125
World News // 18 hours ago
Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indonesia have launched an investigation into the stampede that killed at least 125 spectators at a soccer game over the weekend in one of the world's deadliest-ever crowd disasters.
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, described the ongoing war like something out of the Middle Ages as Ukrainians continued to reclaim territory from Russian control.
Britain's King Charles III to skip COP27 climate summit
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain's King Charles III to skip COP27 climate summit
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will not attend the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, after consulting with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Nord Stream pipeline leaks end
World News // 14 hours ago
Nord Stream pipeline leaks end
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- After an apparent act of sabotage on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline network, it appears that a dangerous leak of the potent greenhouse gas methane has ended.
Duma ratifies annexation as Kremlin admits it doesn't know Ukraine's borders
World News // 14 hours ago
Duma ratifies annexation as Kremlin admits it doesn't know Ukraine's borders
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Russian bloggers are "grieving" Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Lyman, a key city in one of the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Russia this weekend, analysts said.
Tesla shares slide on low deliveries
World News // 15 hours ago
Tesla shares slide on low deliveries
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Shares of Tesla declined Monday as it missed analysts' expectations for vehicle deliveries during the third quarter.
OPEC+ group expected to announce big production cuts
World News // 16 hours ago
OPEC+ group expected to announce big production cuts
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The production group is widely expected to announce big cuts in production when they meet in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid
Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement