Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 4, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move

By Simon Druker
1/3
Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday his office gave a Russian diplomat six days to leave the country, retaliation for Russia expelling a Japanese diplomat late last month. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/793e4d83204d98d7a999a133f06e55db/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday his office gave a Russian diplomat six days to leave the country, retaliation for Russia expelling a Japanese diplomat late last month. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Japan gave a Russian diplomat six days on Tuesday to leave the country, according to the Japanese foreign minister.

Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's office said on Tuesday that it summoned ambassador Mikhail Galuzin to notify him the unnamed diplomat is being expelled. The diplomat is based at the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo, Japan, a major northern city.

Advertisement

The move comes after Russian officials accused Japan's consul in the city of Vladivostok of espionage, detaining him for three hours before removing him from the country.

Consul Tatsunori Motoki was declared persona non grata and returned home last week. Japan maintains his innocence. He was first detained in late September.

"There is no fact that the consular officer conducted an illegal activity as Russia alleges. The acts by Russia, including a detention of the consular officer and an intimidating interrogation, constitute a clear and serious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Japan-Soviet Consular Convention. It is extremely regrettable, and absolutely unacceptable," Japan's vice-minister of foreign affairs MoriI Takeo said in a statement on the ministry's website.

"In addition, it is an unbelievable act that Russia declared the consular officer as persona non grata, and Japan lodges once again a strong protest against it."

Advertisement

Takeo also called the retaliatory move an "appropriate measure in response to the measures taken by Russia."

RELATED Brittney Griner's appeal trial in Russia set for Oct. 25

Galuzin, the Russian ambassador to Japan, said the diplomat "did not engage in activities violating his authority" in a statement obtained by Kyodo News.

Japan's diplomatic ties with the Kremlin have cooled significantly since it aligned itself with the West after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid

Read More

Ukraine military makes gains in regions claimed by Russia

Latest Headlines

Shell boss backs higher taxes for big energy companies
World News // 12 minutes ago
Shell boss backs higher taxes for big energy companies
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told an Energy Intelligence forum in London he's in favor of higher taxes on energy companies.
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
World News // 2 hours ago
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The British government wants to see a prototype, commercial-scale fusion reactor in operation by 2040.
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
World News // 2 hours ago
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The European Parliament has approved a new regulation that would require all mobile devices, cameras and tablets sold in the European Union to have USB Type-C charging ports by the end of 2024.
Germany's move away from coal comes with a twist
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany's move away from coal comes with a twist
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- German energy company RWE is phasing out coal early, but it will keep some plants with a heavy environmental footprint up and running.
10 killed in avalanche in India
World News // 3 hours ago
10 killed in avalanche in India
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A massive avalanche killed at least 10 people and left many others stranded in India on Tuesday.
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea conducted a joint attack squadron flight and fired precision guided bombs at an island in the Yellow Sea in response to North Korea's intermediate range ballistic missile launch Tuesday.
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen's bloody civil war has expired after six months with neither side agreeing to extend it, as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed negotiations will move forward.
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, Japanese and South Korean officials said, marking the gravest provocation by the reclusive nation in years.
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned next month's U.N. Climate Conference, COP27, in Egypt is "as immense as the climate impacts we are seeing around the world."
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging the United States, and other wealthy nations, to stop raising interest rates saying the rate hikes threaten a global recession that will hit developing countries the hardest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Theranos founder's sentencing delayed over alleged prosecutor misconduct
Theranos founder's sentencing delayed over alleged prosecutor misconduct
U.S. postal workers arrested in $1.3M fraud, identity theft scheme
U.S. postal workers arrested in $1.3M fraud, identity theft scheme
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement