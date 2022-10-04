Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 1:45 PM

Germany says Poland World War II reparations 'a closed issue'

By Clyde Hughes
German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a press briefing in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. EPA-EFE
German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a press briefing in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. EPA-EFE

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Germany's foreign minister said Tuesday that Poland's demands for reparations for World War II aggressions are "closed issues."

Annalena Baerbock made the comments during a news conference in Warsaw while attending the Warsaw Security Forum. The comments were in response to past efforts by Poland to get restitution for Germany's occupation of Poland from 1939 to 1945 during the global conflict.

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Monday signed a diplomatic note demanding war reparations.

Germany rejected a Polish parliamentary report last month saying that it owes the country $1.32 trillion for damages caused during World War II.

Rau on Tuesday pushed Germany again for World War II compensation.

"Polish society is still suffering from the trauma of Germany's armed assault on Poland in 1939, followed by the German occupation and the negative consequences of these events for social capital, economic potential and national heritage," he said, according to Polskie Radio.

"This is why the Polish government on Monday issued a note to the German government, asking that this problem be solved, and for a just, comprehensive, material and legal settlement of the issue of damage and losses incurred by Polish citizens and the Polish state as a result of World War II."

Germany has long claimed that all financial commitments from World War II were settled with the Two-Plus-Four Treaty of 1990, which allowed the reunification of Germany. Polish rulers in 1953, under pressure from the Soviet Union, also relinquished all war claims from Germany.

Latest Headlines

Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Gas flows to Moldova could end by Oct. 20 if it doesn't pay its bills, Russian energy company Gazprom said.
Shell boss backs higher taxes for big energy companies
World News // 1 hour ago
Shell boss backs higher taxes for big energy companies
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told an Energy Intelligence forum in London he's in favor of higher taxes on energy companies.
Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Japan gave a Russian diplomat six days on Tuesday to leave the country, according to the Japanese foreign minister.
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
World News // 3 hours ago
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The British government wants to see a prototype, commercial-scale fusion reactor in operation by 2040.
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
World News // 4 hours ago
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The European Parliament has approved a new regulation that would require all mobile devices, cameras and tablets sold in the European Union to have USB Type-C charging ports by the end of 2024.
Germany's move away from coal comes with a twist
World News // 4 hours ago
Germany's move away from coal comes with a twist
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- German energy company RWE is phasing out coal early, but it will keep some plants with a heavy environmental footprint up and running.
10 killed in avalanche in India
World News // 4 hours ago
10 killed in avalanche in India
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A massive avalanche killed at least 10 people and left many others stranded in India on Tuesday.
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea conducted a joint attack squadron flight and fired precision guided bombs at an island in the Yellow Sea in response to North Korea's intermediate range ballistic missile launch Tuesday.
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen's bloody civil war has expired after six months with neither side agreeing to extend it, as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed negotiations will move forward.
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, Japanese and South Korean officials said, marking the gravest provocation by the reclusive nation in years.
