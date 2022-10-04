Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 4, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Shell boss backs higher taxes for big energy companies

By Daniel J. Graeber
Outgoing Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told the audience at a London energy forum that he backs some form of tax on his industry. Photo courtesy of Shell.
Outgoing Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told the audience at a London energy forum that he backs some form of tax on his industry. Photo courtesy of Shell.

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The head of energy supermajor Shell said Tuesday that consumers could see some relief from the strain of high energy prices by way of additional taxes on the oil and gas industry.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden addressed the audience of a London energy forum hosted by Energy Intelligence. He said a windfall tax on the industry may be "inevitable," but it may also be useful.

Advertisement

"One way or another there needs to be government intervention," he said, according to The Guardian newspaper. "Protecting the poorest, that probably may then mean that governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it."

Ministers for the European Union said in late September they could likely bring in as much as $136 billion from taxes on companies that are reporting bloated profits, money that would be returned to constituents and businesses. The proposal followed European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans' call for energy companies working in the extraction of oil and gas business to return 33% of their profits this year.

RELATED EU backs new windfall tax on energy companies

"Some way or another, there needs to be government intervention ... that somehow results in protecting the poorest," van Beurden told the audience.

Advertisement

The high price of near-essential commodities such as crude oil and natural gas is trickling down to consumers by way of record-high inflation, strains that could have a disproportionate impact on low-income households.

But higher prices have also boosted the profit of major energy companies such as Shell. The company reported adjusted earnings of $11.5 billion during the second quarter, a 26% improvement over first quarter levels.

RELATED EU commission president promises to reform energy markets

Van Beurden steps down as the CEO at Shell at the end of the year. His replacement is Wael Sawanhe, the current director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions.

RELATED British PM Liz Truss takes questions, opposes energy profits tax

Latest Headlines

Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
World News // 52 minutes ago
Japan expels Russian diplomat in retaliatory move
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Japan gave a Russian diplomat six days on Tuesday to leave the country, according to the Japanese foreign minister.
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
World News // 2 hours ago
U.K. selects site for world's first fusion power plant
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The British government wants to see a prototype, commercial-scale fusion reactor in operation by 2040.
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
World News // 2 hours ago
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The European Parliament has approved a new regulation that would require all mobile devices, cameras and tablets sold in the European Union to have USB Type-C charging ports by the end of 2024.
Germany's move away from coal comes with a twist
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany's move away from coal comes with a twist
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- German energy company RWE is phasing out coal early, but it will keep some plants with a heavy environmental footprint up and running.
10 killed in avalanche in India
World News // 3 hours ago
10 killed in avalanche in India
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A massive avalanche killed at least 10 people and left many others stranded in India on Tuesday.
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea conducted a joint attack squadron flight and fired precision guided bombs at an island in the Yellow Sea in response to North Korea's intermediate range ballistic missile launch Tuesday.
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen's bloody civil war has expired after six months with neither side agreeing to extend it, as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed negotiations will move forward.
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, Japanese and South Korean officials said, marking the gravest provocation by the reclusive nation in years.
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned next month's U.N. Climate Conference, COP27, in Egypt is "as immense as the climate impacts we are seeing around the world."
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging the United States, and other wealthy nations, to stop raising interest rates saying the rate hikes threaten a global recession that will hit developing countries the hardest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Theranos founder's sentencing delayed over alleged prosecutor misconduct
Theranos founder's sentencing delayed over alleged prosecutor misconduct
U.S. postal workers arrested in $1.3M fraud, identity theft scheme
U.S. postal workers arrested in $1.3M fraud, identity theft scheme
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement