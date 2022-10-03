Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 8:48 PM

U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession

By Sheri Walsh
The United Nations is urging the U.S. Federal Reserve, in Washington, D.C., and central banks in other wealthy nations, to stop raising interest rates or risk a global recession that will hurt developing countries. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0bbb6da986f63a8f48ea5657ad4ee537/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The United Nations is urging the U.S. Federal Reserve, in Washington, D.C., and central banks in other wealthy nations, to stop raising interest rates or risk a global recession that will hurt developing countries. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations is accusing the United States, and other rich countries, of taking an "imprudent gamble" to slow soaring inflation through interest rate hikes that threaten a global recession and "worse damage than the financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 shock in 2020."

The Trade and Development report, published Monday by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, warns "the world is headed towards a global recession and prolonged stagnation unless we quickly change the current policy course of monetary and fiscal tightening in advanced economies."

Advertisement

In the report, the UNCTD demands the Federal Reserve and other central banks stop raising interest rates, saying the hikes stifle growth and will hit developing countries the hardest.

"This year's interest rate hikes in the United States are set to cut an estimated $360 billion of future income for developing countries, excluding China, and signal even more trouble ahead," the report said.

Advertisement

Last month, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate by another 0.75 percentage points in its latest move to fight the highest inflation in 40 years, pushing the federal funds rate to 3.25% after it had remained near zero as recently as March.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank takes into account the impact its policies have on the rest of the world, but foresees more rate hikes in the future to bring inflation under control.

A one percentage point rise in the Fed's key interest rate lowers economic output by 0.5% in wealthy nations. The same rate hike hurts poorer countries more by lowering economic output by 0.8%, the report estimated.

RELATED Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation

In addition to rate hikes in the United States to fight inflation, the Bank of England has raised interest rates to 2.25%, the highest level since 2008, and is expected to go as high as 6%.

"Any belief that they will be able to bring down prices by relying on higher interest rates without generating a recession is an imprudent gamble," the report argued.

"The real problem facing policy makers is not an inflation crisis caused by too much money chasing too few goods, but a distributional crisis with too many firms paying too high dividends, too many people struggling from paycheck to paycheck and too many governments surviving from bond payment to bond payment," Richard Kozul-Wright, director of the Division on Globalization and Development Strategies for UNCTAD said in a statement.

Advertisement

Besides rapid interest rate increases and fiscal tightening in advanced economies, the report also blames crises from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The report says some countries were already showing signs of debt distress, including Zambia and Sri Lanka, before the pandemic with climate change threatening economic stability in Pakistan.

UNCTD says political leaders in advanced economies are relying on the aggressive policies of the 1970s and 1980s to squeeze out inflation, which the report says is inappropriate for the world's current condition.

"There's still time to step back from the edge of recession," Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of UNCTAD said in a statement. "We have the tools to calm inflation and support all vulnerable groups. This is a matter of policy choices and political will. But the current course of action is hurting the most vulnerable, especially in developing countries and risks tipping the world into a global recession."

Read More

Markets continue pullback amid U.S. recession fears Mortgage applications drop as rates climb

Latest Headlines

Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125
World News // 14 hours ago
Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indonesia have launched an investigation into the stampede that killed at least 125 spectators at a soccer game over the weekend in one of the world's deadliest-ever crowd disasters.
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, described the ongoing war like something out of the Middle Ages as Ukrainians continued to reclaim territory from Russian control.
Britain's King Charles III to skip COP27 climate summit
World News // 8 hours ago
Britain's King Charles III to skip COP27 climate summit
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will not attend the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, after consulting with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Nord Stream pipeline leaks end
World News // 9 hours ago
Nord Stream pipeline leaks end
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- After an apparent act of sabotage on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline network, it appears that a dangerous leak of the potent greenhouse gas methane has ended.
Duma ratifies annexation as Kremlin admits it doesn't know Ukraine's borders
World News // 9 hours ago
Duma ratifies annexation as Kremlin admits it doesn't know Ukraine's borders
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Russian bloggers are "grieving" Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Lyman, a key city in one of the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Russia this weekend, analysts said.
Tesla shares slide on low deliveries
World News // 10 hours ago
Tesla shares slide on low deliveries
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Shares of Tesla declined Monday as it missed analysts' expectations for vehicle deliveries during the third quarter.
OPEC+ group expected to announce big production cuts
World News // 11 hours ago
OPEC+ group expected to announce big production cuts
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The production group is widely expected to announce big cuts in production when they meet in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Google pulls translation app from mainland China
World News // 11 hours ago
Google pulls translation app from mainland China
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Google has axed its Translate app in mainland China, abandoning one of its last footholds there.
Iran's ayatollah blames U.S., Israel for protests over woman's death
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran's ayatollah blames U.S., Israel for protests over woman's death
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday blamed the United States and Israel for the weeks-long protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in police custody.
Kishida: Weak yen presents opportunity for Japan
World News // 13 hours ago
Kishida: Weak yen presents opportunity for Japan
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A weak yen could be used to boost the Japanese economy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told legislators during an address to its parliament on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid
Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement