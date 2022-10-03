Advertisement
World News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 9:34 AM

Swedish scientist's study on Neanderthal genes wins Nobel Prize for medicine

By A.L. Lee
1/2
Secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Svante Paabo of Sweden (shown on screen) during a press conference Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo by Henrik Montgomery/EPA-EFE
Secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Svante Paabo of Sweden (shown on screen) during a press conference Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo by Henrik Montgomery/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Swedish scientist has been awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for his groundbreaking research that proved modern humans once procreated with ancient Neanderthals.

Svante Paabo, an evolutionary geneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, received the award for sequencing the ancient genome of the human-like species that went extinct about 40,000 years ago.

Advertisement

The fascinating discovery could lead to new understanding, or possibly even better treatments, of many common human ailments.

Extracting DNA from bones thousands of years old was a feat that had never been accomplished before, and was previously thought to be "seemingly impossible," the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute said Monday in a statement, announcing the award for physiology or medicine.

RELATED Researchers uncover earliest evidence for prehistoric humans transforming surroundings

The "discoveries have generated new understanding of our evolutionary history," the statement said while also recognizing Paabo's recent discovery of a new hominid species -- the Denisovans -- in the Altai Mountains in Russia.

Ancient humans encountered Neanderthals while migrating out of Africa and ultimately procreated with the species, as proven by Paabo's study showing the DNA had been retained over many millennia. Today, the Neanderthal genome can be found in about 2% of humans outside of Africa.

Advertisement

Paabo's work is considered revolutionary because it introduced a new branch of paleontology called "paleogenomics," which looks to ancient DNA to unlock the mystery of how present-day humans came to be.

RELATED Newly named species of early human could help explain evolutionary gaps

"It was certainly considered to be impossible to recover DNA from 40,000-year-old bones," said Nils-Goran Larsson, a biochemistry professor at Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden, according to The New York Times. Paabo's methods will "allow us to compare changes between contemporary Homo sapiens and ancient hominins. And this, over the years to come, will us huge insights into human physiology."

Neanderthals are believed to have existed for about 800,000 years. Their bones were first unearthed in a German quarry in 1856.

More than 150 years later, in 2010, Paabo and his team of researchers sequenced the entire Neanderthal genome for the first time.

RELATED 'Dragon Man,' not Neanderthals, is closest human relative, researchers say

Through the years, more Neanderthal fossils have been unearthed, further indicating that today's human population, including the first modern Europeans, originated in Africa, as researchers have suggested for years.

"It's a basic scientific discovery," Larsson said. "It identifies the very small and few differences between anatomically modern humans, Homo sapiens, and extinct hominins."

RELATED Study: Neanderthals could perceive and produce human speech

RELATED Modern humans arrived in Western Europe 5,000 years earlier than thought

RELATED Scientists use Neanderthal genes to grow tissue in a Petri dish

Latest Headlines

Kishida: Weak yen presents opportunity for Japan
World News // 1 hour ago
Kishida: Weak yen presents opportunity for Japan
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A weak yen could be used to boost the Japanese economy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told legislators during an address to its parliament on Monday.
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
World News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Hurricane Orlene was lashing Mexico's Las Islas Marias early Monday as the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season crawled toward the Mexican mainland.
Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125
World News // 2 hours ago
Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indonesia have launched an investigation into the stampede that killed at least 125 spectators at a soccer game over the weekend in one of the world's deadliest-ever crowd disasters.
Britain scraps plan to abolish tax cut for highest earners amid backlash
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain scraps plan to abolish tax cut for highest earners amid backlash
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Amid widespread criticism and a sinking economy, the British government on Monday announced it would not follow through with its plan to abolish the 45% tax rate for the country's highest earners.
Zelensky praises countries backing Ukraine application to join NATO
World News // 18 hours ago
Zelensky praises countries backing Ukraine application to join NATO
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday praised the support of neighboring countries after Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO.
Bolsonaro, Lula headed for run-off in Brazil's polarizing election
World News // 19 hours ago
Bolsonaro, Lula headed for run-off in Brazil's polarizing election
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right leader, is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -- a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges.
Pope Francis calls on Zelensky to be open to 'serious proposals for peace' in Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis calls on Zelensky to be open to 'serious proposals for peace' in Ukraine
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be open to "serious proposals for peace" as he condemned Russia's war in Ukraine.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
World News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and fatalities continue to drop, including fatalities at the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, but cases are spiking in European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy, France.
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian troops on Sunday cleared the city of Lyman after Russian troops withdrew as President Vladimir Putin sent documents for his illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces to the the state Duma for ratification.
At least 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
World News // 1 day ago
At least 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- At least 1125 people died in Indonesia when spectators at a soccer game were trampled in a panic after police fired tear gas in an effort to stop them from rushing onto the field, making it one of the sport's deadliest incidents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
At least 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
At least 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement