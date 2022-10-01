North Korea continues missile tests, Taiwan condemns launches

1/3

Taiwan publicly criticized North Korea on Saturday over the regime’s latest ballistic missile launch, which came a day after the USS Zumwalt and other ships conducted an exercises Friday near the Korean Peninsula. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly criticized North Korea on Saturday after the regime's latest in a series of ballistic missile launches. The two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from Pyongyang's Sunan District and splashed down in the Sea of Japan early Saturday morning. Advertisement

North Korea also fired short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday and Thursday to bookend a visit to South Korea by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and conducted a missile test on Sept. 25, totaling four recent launches.

The reclusive nation has not publicly commented on any of the missile launches.

Taiwan's foreign ministry called the launches an "irresponsible disruption" to peace and stability in the region, which violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The ministry also applauded South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for his "audacious initiative" to help revive North Korea's economy in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons.

Saturday's launch came a day after the United States, Japan and South Korea conducted a trilateral anti-submarine training exercise near the Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years.

The missiles launched on Saturday traveled around 215 to 250 miles at a maximum altitude of 31 miles, according to Japan's senior vice defense minister.

"It threatens the peace and security of Japan, this region and the international community, and is absolutely unacceptable," Toshiro Ino told reporters.

South Korea also criticized the latest launch on Saturday, which brought the total number conducted by North Korea this year, including cruise missiles, to 22.

"The recent series of North Korea's ballistic missiles is an act of significant provocation that undermines peace not only on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community, and a clear breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.