Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, according to her death certificate, released Thursday in Scotland. She was 96. National Records of Scotland published the official cause in a death certificate registered Sept. 16. It was released by Registrar General for Scotland Paul Lowe. Advertisement

Elizabeth died Sept. 8 at 3:10 p.m. local time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to the death certificate. It's signed by her only daughter, Anne, princess royal.

Other members of the royal family, including Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, were still en route to Balmoral when the queen died.

Britain celebrated Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne in early June. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Her husband, Prince Phillip, was the longest-serving consort of a British monarch when he died at 99 on April 9, 2021.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were both at Balmoral when Elizabeth died. Upon her death, Charles succeeded the queen as monarch, becoming King Charles III.

