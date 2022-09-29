Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 7:00 AM

Liz Truss defends mini-budget, tax cuts in British radio interviews

By Clyde Hughes
British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her first speech at No. 10 Downing Street on Sept. 6. She defended her tax cuts in BBC Radio interviews on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1b47a33424dd5d9caf4f3ab188f2f616/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her first speech at No. 10 Downing Street on Sept. 6. She defended her tax cuts in BBC Radio interviews on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- In a series of BBC News local radio interviews on Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly defended her "mini-budget" despite international criticism, saying the government had to take action on the economy.

Truss told BBC Radio that the government had "to take decisive action" leading it to push for tax cuts in the face of rising inflation. She said the decision was made to "get the economy moving" and "deal with inflation" but admitted that "growth won't come through overnight."

Advertisement

The tax cuts, announced last Friday, represented the steepest Britain had seen since the 1970s, totaling about $48.6 billion. The unfunded tax cuts led to a selloff of British government bonds and a dramatic fall of the pound against the dollar to record levels.

This week's tax cuts resulted in pushback from the International Monetary Fund, which asked Truss on Tuesday to reconsider the move because it could stoke inequality. Some experts said the tax cuts moved against the Bank of England's efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates.

RELATED Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia

Truss said on Thursday, though, that her government is working closely with the Bank of England on its fiscal plans.

Advertisement

"The important thing is the British government acted to protect people from these high energy costs, to make sure we're getting the economy going," Truss said.

In an interview with BBC Radio Norfolk, Truss dismissed the criticism of her mini-budget as commonplace and insisted her government could not sit back and do nothing in the face of high energy costs coming this winter.

RELATED Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp

"Of course, there are elements of controversy, as there always are," Truss said. "What nobody is arguing with is that we had to take action. This is the right plan that we've set out."

RELATED Britain sanctions collaborators of Russia's referendums in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Iran attacks Kurdish opposition in Iraq amid mass protests at home
World News // 7 hours ago
Iran attacks Kurdish opposition in Iraq amid mass protests at home
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Iran on Wednesday launched a barrage of drone and missile strikes targeting an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in Iraq, U.S. and Kurdish officials said.
U.S. VP Kamala Harris arrives in S. Korea after North Korean missile launch
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. VP Kamala Harris arrives in S. Korea after North Korean missile launch
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea -- Sept. 28 (UPI) -- United States Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in South Korea on Thursday morning amid rising tensions just hours after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles.
Virgin Atlantic changes to gender-neutral uniform policy
World News // 10 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic changes to gender-neutral uniform policy
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Virgin Atlantic unveiled its new uniform policy that will allow the airline's pilots, cabin crew and ground staff to wear whichever uniforms, the red skirt or burgundy trousers, that suit their identity.
EU seeks new sanctions on Russia after 'sham' annexation votes in Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
EU seeks new sanctions on Russia after 'sham' annexation votes in Ukraine
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed new sanctions on Russia after escalated attempts to annex four regions in Ukraine, including referendums condemned as a "sham" by the international community.
U.N. agencies urge more action to address workplace mental health
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. agencies urge more action to address workplace mental health
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization Wednesday urged more action to tackle mental health issues at work around the world.
Germany and Japan conduct joint military drills
World News // 15 hours ago
Germany and Japan conduct joint military drills
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Germany and Japan conducted their first joint military drills on Wednesday in Japan, as Berlin seeks to expand its security commitments in the region.
Cuba works to restore power after grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
World News // 1 day ago
Cuba works to restore power after grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Cuba began the slow process of getting its aging electrical grid back online Wednesday morning after Hurricane Ian dealt it a devastating blow the day before that left the entire island nation in the dark overnight.
Germany to postpone nuclear power phaseout
World News // 19 hours ago
Germany to postpone nuclear power phaseout
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Germany is rethinking a 2011 decision to do away with nuclear power due in no small part to the energy crisis gripping much of Europe.
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All Americans in Russia should leave immediately, according to a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning came as the Russian government rounds up men to force them to fight in Ukraine.
U.S., Japan shake hands over semiconductors
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., Japan shake hands over semiconductors
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Japan to discuss ways to improve the supply chain for semiconductors and related technology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement