Head of the self-proclaimed People's Republic in Luhansk Leonid Pasechnik speaks in front of a banner reading, "With Russia Forever" during a briefing at the Central Election Commission on Friday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Pro-Russian leaders in four Ukrainian territories issued formal appeals Wednesday to join the Russian Federation after declaring victory in referendums denounced as a "sham" by the international community. Russian state media reported landslide wins, claiming 98% of Luhansk, 99% of Donetsk, 93% of Zaporizhzhia and 83% of Kherson voters chose annexation. The next step would be for the Russian government to formalize the annexations through the legislative process in Russia. Advertisement

Russia does not fully control all of the territories, with significant parts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions still under Ukrainian control.

Some of Tuesday's voting was held at gunpoint. Images circulating on social media showed Russian-allied Chechen fighters going door to door with poll workers to collect votes and Russian personnel closely observing voters in a polling station.

The referendums were broadly condemned by the international community with Western governments and even some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's international partners, like Kazakhstan President Kassy-Jomart Tokayev, voicing opposition.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the referendums a "sham." Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, denounced them as illegitimate and said the United States would raise the issue at the U.N.

"We are putting forward a resolution with Albania that condemns these sham referenda, calls on all states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine," she said in a statement Tuesday. "If Russia uses its veto to shield itself from accountability, we will look to the U.N. General Assembly to send an unmistakable message to Moscow."

The Ukrainian government has been quick to denounce the annexation attempt, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggesting the move was partially motivated by Russian manpower shortages.

Neighboring countries have reported an influx of men fleeing the Russian draft, which Putin instituted on Sept. 21. Others in occupied areas are being turned back.