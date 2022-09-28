Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 28, 2022 / 10:16 AM

U.S., Japan shake hands over semiconductors

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris aims to diversity the semiconductor supply chain.

By Daniel J. Graeber
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris(R) speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel after arriving at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cce5c90d4f53c3b9f9ca1056cd144e5a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris(R) speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel after arriving at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Partnering with Japan on semiconductor research can go a long way toward rebuilding the global supply chain and incentivizing new innovations, the U.S. vice president said Wednesday.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met in Tokyo with Japanese business leaders working in the semiconductor business to discuss investments in the U.S. manufacturing sector as well as ways to build up the supply chain for associated materials.

Advertisement

"This meeting emphasizes a very important point, which is the economic partnership between the United States and Japan is a longstanding one and an enduring one, both in terms of not only the history but our vision for the future for our respective countries in the world," Harris said.

Her visit follows the early-August signing by U.S. President Joe Biden of the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that aims to energize the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips and other technologies critical to many U.S.-based supply chains.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in manufacturing and supply chains due to their dependence on foreign chips. The White House said the bill will lower the cost of everyday goods, strengthen American manufacturing and innovation, as well as bolstering economic and national security.

Advertisement

"Many of us talked about the weakness of the supply chain even before the pandemic," the vice president said. "It was almost predictable, but the pandemic brought it to the fore in a very vivid and clearway, which is that we have to diversify our reliance on essential supplies -- Japan, the United States, and the world."

Executives from Tokyo Electron, Nikon Corp. and other companies were on hand for the meeting with Harris, who was also on hand as the U.S. representative for the funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

RELATED U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories

The White House said the CHIPS Act could bring in as much as $52.7 billion in new investments in semiconductor production and development. So far, tech companies have committed to nearly $50 million in new investments.

Washington sees the measure as a way to loosen dependencies on countries such as China, which dominate the tech market.

"No one country can satisfy the globe's demand," Harris said.

RELATED Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips

Read More

Samsung tops global chip market in 2nd quarter

Latest Headlines

U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
World News // 45 minutes ago
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All Americans in Russia should leave immediately, according to a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning came as the Russian government rounds up men to force them to fight in Ukraine.
Bank of England set to purchase British government bonds
World News // 2 hours ago
Bank of England set to purchase British government bonds
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said Wednesday it will start temporarily purchasing long-dated British government bonds to ease market instability.
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
World News // 2 hours ago
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain.
Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada
World News // 2 hours ago
Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada
Cleanup is underway in Atlantic Canada after Fiona made landfall early Saturday as one of the most intense weather systems to ever impact the country.
Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia
World News // 3 hours ago
Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister of Saudi Arabia as the future king is facing pressure from a U.S. civil lawsuit linking him to the killing of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage
World News // 3 hours ago
European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday said breaches in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines happened because of a "deliberate act" but stopped short of blaming Russia for the leaks.
Cuba's power grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
World News // 12 hours ago
Cuba's power grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials said Cuba's power grid collapsed Tuesday night, leaving its 11 million people without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Caribbean nation earlier in the day.
U.N. human rights office 'concerned' by Iran crackdown
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. human rights office 'concerned' by Iran crackdown
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- United Nations human rights officials expressed concern Tuesday about the Iranian crackdown on protesters in the wake of a woman's death in government custody.
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace marked the transition to a new monarch by stamping mail with the new insignia of King Charles III for the first time on Tuesday.
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
World News // 21 hours ago
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Canada said it will move forward to remove COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers coming to the country on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
1 teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after Philadelphia high school football game
1 teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after Philadelphia high school football game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement