U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All Americans in Russia should leave immediately, according to a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning came as the Russian government rounds up men to force them to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. citizens have been arrested in protests against the war, according to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
The warning statement issued Tuesday said, "Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service."