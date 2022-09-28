Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 28, 2022 / 10:22 AM

U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia

By Doug Cunningham
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows traffic jam near Russia's border with Georgia on Sunday. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued a security alert warning Americans to leave Russia immediately. Satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies/EPA-EFE
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows traffic jam near Russia's border with Georgia on Sunday. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued a security alert warning Americans to leave Russia immediately. Satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies/EPA-EFE

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All Americans in Russia should leave immediately, according to a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning came as the Russian government rounds up men to force them to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. citizens have been arrested in protests against the war, according to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

The warning statement issued Tuesday said, "Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service."

Advertisement

The security alert said any Americans still in Russia should make immediate arrangements to leave, warning that commercial flights out of Russia are "extremely limited," while overland routes by car and bus are still open.

"The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited," the U.S. Moscow Embassy statement said.

RELATED Kazakhstan to shelter Russians fleeing military draft for Ukraine war

The warning said U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia while advising those living in or traveling in Russia "should depart Russia immediately."

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that Americans in Russia "should avoid all political or social protests" and should not try to photograph security personnel at the protests. The statement reminded Americans that the rights to peacefully assemble and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia.

Advertisement

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a speech Tuesday that his country will take in Russians fleeing the military draft to serve in the war against Ukraine.

RELATED European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reports that 98,000 Russians entered the country since Russia announced the military mobilization Sept. 21. Russians have also been lining up at land border crossings with Georgia, Finland and Mongolia in large numbers to flee Russia.

Latest Headlines

U.S., Japan shake hands over semiconductors
World News // 51 minutes ago
U.S., Japan shake hands over semiconductors
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Japan to discuss ways to improve the supply chain for semiconductors and related technology.
Bank of England set to purchase British government bonds
World News // 2 hours ago
Bank of England set to purchase British government bonds
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said Wednesday it will start temporarily purchasing long-dated British government bonds to ease market instability.
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
World News // 2 hours ago
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain.
Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada
World News // 2 hours ago
Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada
Cleanup is underway in Atlantic Canada after Fiona made landfall early Saturday as one of the most intense weather systems to ever impact the country.
Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia
World News // 3 hours ago
Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister of Saudi Arabia as the future king is facing pressure from a U.S. civil lawsuit linking him to the killing of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage
World News // 3 hours ago
European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday said breaches in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines happened because of a "deliberate act" but stopped short of blaming Russia for the leaks.
Cuba's power grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
World News // 12 hours ago
Cuba's power grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials said Cuba's power grid collapsed Tuesday night, leaving its 11 million people without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Caribbean nation earlier in the day.
U.N. human rights office 'concerned' by Iran crackdown
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. human rights office 'concerned' by Iran crackdown
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- United Nations human rights officials expressed concern Tuesday about the Iranian crackdown on protesters in the wake of a woman's death in government custody.
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace marked the transition to a new monarch by stamping mail with the new insignia of King Charles III for the first time on Tuesday.
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
World News // 21 hours ago
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Canada said it will move forward to remove COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers coming to the country on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
1 teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after Philadelphia high school football game
1 teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after Philadelphia high school football game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement