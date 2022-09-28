U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows traffic jam near Russia's border with Georgia on Sunday. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued a security alert warning Americans to leave Russia immediately. Satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies/EPA-EFE

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All Americans in Russia should leave immediately, according to a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning came as the Russian government rounds up men to force them to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. citizens have been arrested in protests against the war, according to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning statement issued Tuesday said, "Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service." Advertisement

The security alert said any Americans still in Russia should make immediate arrangements to leave, warning that commercial flights out of Russia are "extremely limited," while overland routes by car and bus are still open.

"The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited," the U.S. Moscow Embassy statement said.

RELATED Kazakhstan to shelter Russians fleeing military draft for Ukraine war

The warning said U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia while advising those living in or traveling in Russia "should depart Russia immediately."

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that Americans in Russia "should avoid all political or social protests" and should not try to photograph security personnel at the protests. The statement reminded Americans that the rights to peacefully assemble and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia.

Advertisement

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a speech Tuesday that his country will take in Russians fleeing the military draft to serve in the war against Ukraine.

RELATED European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reports that 98,000 Russians entered the country since Russia announced the military mobilization Sept. 21. Russians have also been lining up at land border crossings with Georgia, Finland and Mongolia in large numbers to flee Russia.