Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 28, 2022 / 8:52 AM

Bank of England set to purchase British government bonds

By Clyde Hughes
The Bank of England said Wednesday it would try to stabilize the British market by purchasing long-dated bonds. File Photo by Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE
The Bank of England said Wednesday it would try to stabilize the British market by purchasing long-dated bonds. File Photo by Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said Wednesday it will start temporarily purchasing long-dated British government bonds to ease market instability caused by the "mini-budget" put out by the new administration of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The bank said it was watching the "significant repricing" of British global assets in recent days, which has affected the country's debt.

Advertisement

"Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to U.K. financial stability," the bank said in a statement. "This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.

"In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England stands ready to restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for U.K. households and businesses."

RELATED British PM vows 'hope and progress' in U.N. speech following queen's death

The news comes as the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called on Truss to reconsider the government's plans to cut taxes to prevent stoking inequality. The fund said the so-called "mini-budget" by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng undermined the Bank of England's efforts to tackle inflation.

Moody's said the $47.6 billion tax cut proposed is largely unfunded and is "credit negative."

Advertisement

"A sustained confidence shock arising from market concerns over the credibility of the government's fiscal strategy that resulted in structurally higher funding costs could more permanently weaken the U.K.'s debt affordability," Moody's said, according to The Guardian.

RELATED U.N. secretary-general warns world leaders: 'We cannot go on like this'

On Monday, the value of Britain's pound tumbled to its lowest point against the U.S. dollar since 1985, officials said. The pound had dropped 5% to $1.0327 as bond markets continued to demand rates in return for investor cash at levels last seen in 2008.

As of Wednesday, the pounds had improved to $1.06 of the U.S. dollar.

RELATED King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch

Latest Headlines

Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
World News // 47 minutes ago
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain.
Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada
World News // 1 hour ago
Economic fallout from Hurricane Fiona to reach $2B to $4B in Canada
Cleanup is underway in Atlantic Canada after Fiona made landfall early Saturday as one of the most intense weather systems to ever impact the country.
Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia
World News // 1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister of Saudi Arabia as the future king is facing pressure from a U.S. civil lawsuit linking him to the killing of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage
World News // 2 hours ago
European leaders call damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday said breaches in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines happened because of a "deliberate act" but stopped short of blaming Russia for the leaks.
Cuba's power grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
World News // 10 hours ago
Cuba's power grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials said Cuba's power grid collapsed Tuesday night, leaving its 11 million people without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Caribbean nation earlier in the day.
U.N. human rights office 'concerned' by Iran crackdown
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. human rights office 'concerned' by Iran crackdown
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- United Nations human rights officials expressed concern Tuesday about the Iranian crackdown on protesters in the wake of a woman's death in government custody.
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace marked the transition to a new monarch by stamping mail with the new insignia of King Charles III for the first time on Tuesday.
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
World News // 19 hours ago
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Canada said it will move forward to remove COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers coming to the country on Saturday.
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
World News // 19 hours ago
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Hydrogen is emerging as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels such as natural gas, but it may not be as suitable as advocates expect.
Ukraine accuses Russia of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Justice Department updates list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Justice Department updates list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement