A utility pole leans over a street after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Tuesday. Ian made landfall in western Cuba as a category 3 hurricane, causing considerable material damage with heavy rains and strong winds, before continuing northward toward Florida. Photo by Yander Zamora/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials said Cuba's power grid collapsed Tuesday night, leaving its 11 million people without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Caribbean nation earlier in the day. The island's Electric Union confirmed in a statement that Cuba's power grid was experiencing an "exceptional" situation and was generating zero electricity nationwide. Advertisement

"This complicated condition is associated with the complex climatological effects that have affected" the island's infrastructure, it said.

Lazaro Guerra Hernandez, technical director of Electric Union, said in a statement carried by local media that work was underway to restore electricity on the island that will continue into Wednesday.

"Its solution requires a lot of precision," the Ministry of Mines and Energy said, confirming online that the work had begun to return power to the island.

The blackout comes after Ian slammed into the western coast of Cuba as a Category 3 storm with winds in excess of 125 mph.

The storm made landfall at about 4:30 a.m. just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province, and left a path of destruction in its wake as it moved Tuesday night toward Florida.

Advertisement

Forecasters had warned that Ian could generate a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and mudslides across western Cuba.