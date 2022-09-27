Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 27, 2022 / 10:42 AM

Britain sanctions collaborators of Russia's referendums in Ukraine

By Matt Bernardini
A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry press service shows a local man flying the Russian flag on his balcony in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on July 4. Britain sanctioned the perpetrators of the referendums held in Ukraine. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE.
A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry press service shows a local man flying the Russian flag on his balcony in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on July 4. Britain sanctioned the perpetrators of the referendums held in Ukraine. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE.

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced sanctions against the perpetrators and collaborators who orchestrated referendums in four regions of Ukraine that Russia currently controls.

Britain announced 92 sanctions Monday for the "sham" referendums that were held, saying they violated international law and were an attempt to grab land.

Advertisement

"Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognize their results. They follow a clear pattern of violence, intimidation, torture, and forced deportations in the areas of Ukraine Russia has seized," Cleverly said.

"Today's sanctions will target those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime's war of aggression. We stand with the Ukrainian people and our support will continue as long as it takes to restore their sovereignty."

RELATED U.S. announces $457M to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement

The referendums were held in areas that Russia controls, including Luhansk and Kherson, as well as in regions it partly controls such as Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. The latter two make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a region where pro-Russia separatists have been living for years and fighting the Ukrainian government in Kyiv.

Advertisement

The individuals sanctioned include Sergei Yeliseyev, the head of the government in Kherson and Ivan Kusov, the minister of education and science of the Luhansk People's Republic. Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russia-installed head of the government in Zaporizhzhia was also sanctioned.

Among the entities sanctioned were IMA Consulting, which has been called "Putin's favorite PR agency," and has been awarded the contract to manage campaigns for the referendum. Goznak, a security documents company that produced expedited passports for the territories, was also sanctioned.

RELATED Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship under Putin decree

Britain also sanctioned several oligarchs including Iskander Makhmudov, the president and founder of Ural Mining and Metallurgic Company.

Latest Headlines

North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to 'brink of war'
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to 'brink of war'
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations blamed the "growing hostility" of the United States for his regime's nuclear weapons and warned that U.S.-South Korea naval exercises could lead to the "brink of war."
Japan holds state funeral for Shinzo Abe in shadow of protesters
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan holds state funeral for Shinzo Abe in shadow of protesters
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several world leaders gathered in Japan for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and protesters demonstrated a short distance away.
German authorities investigate Nord Stream 1 and 2 leaks
World News // 2 hours ago
German authorities investigate Nord Stream 1 and 2 leaks
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- German officials on Tuesday are trying to find out what caused leaks in two natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany.
Canada to sanction dozens in Iran amid anti-regime protests
World News // 10 hours ago
Canada to sanction dozens in Iran amid anti-regime protests
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Canada will impose sanctions against dozens of people and entities in Iran, including its so-called morality police, as the country's regime brutally cracks down on protests.
Cuba legalizes same-sex marriage in historic vote
World News // 11 hours ago
Cuba legalizes same-sex marriage in historic vote
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Cuba has voted overwhelmingly to legalize same-sex marriage and overhaul the communist country's family code, allowing LGBTQ couples to marry and adopt children.
U.N. chief urges end to nuclear weapons for 'future generations'
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. chief urges end to nuclear weapons for 'future generations'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all nations to abolish nuclear weapons, which "offer no security, just carnage and chaos," as Russian President Vladimir Putin amps up threats against Ukraine.
TikTok could face $29M British fine for 'failing to protect children's privacy'
World News // 18 hours ago
TikTok could face $29M British fine for 'failing to protect children's privacy'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- TikTok could face a $29 million fine for "failing to protect children's privacy" in violation of Britain's data protection laws, British regulators said Monday.
Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship under Putin decree
World News // 20 hours ago
Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship under Putin decree
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who made headlines when he leaked highly classified information in 2013, has been granted Russian citizenship under a decree signed by Vladimir Putin.
Canadian foreign affairs minister calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'senseless'
World News // 21 hours ago
Canadian foreign affairs minister calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'senseless'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "senseless" and a violation of the United Nations charter, while promising the country is ready to join other nations to tackle climate c
Apple says it will produce iPhone 14s in India
World News // 23 hours ago
Apple says it will produce iPhone 14s in India
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Apple took a significant pivot away from using China as a production hub on Monday by announcing it will make its flagship iPhone 14 in India.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement